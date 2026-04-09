Bahamas in a Day Travel Partnership Debuts

A Bahamian getaway is now more accessible than ever, thanks to a new partnership between the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Tropic Ocean Airways. This February, the duo launched “Bahamas in a Day,” 25-minute flights to and from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, with eight blissful hours in Bimini in between.

Guests arrive at Tropic Ocean Airways’ private lobby in Fort Lauderdale 30 minutes before departure, take off in the morning, land on the water at North Bimini Seaplane Base by 9 a.m., spend eight hours on the island, and return home to South Florida in the evening.

The Bahamas In A Day Itinerary

8:30 a.m. Depart Fort Lauderdale

9 a.m. Land in Bimini

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Island time

4:30 p.m. Return to the Tropic Ocean Flight Center

5 p.m. Depart Bimini

5:30 p.m. Arrive back in Fort Lauderdale

What’s Included

Round-trip seaplane flight (25 minutes each way)

Free valet parking at Tropic Ocean Airways

Private lobby with Wi-Fi, snacks and beverages

Guests can enhance their day with optional, seasonally available island experiences, from snorkeling in Honeymoon Harbour and bonefishing through shallow mangroves with local guides, to guided hammerhead shark dives and swimming alongside wild dolphins in their natural habitat. For a more relaxed pace, guests can explore the island by golf cart, enjoy beach club access, and spend the afternoon unwinding by the water.

For more information and to book, visit bahamasinaday.com.