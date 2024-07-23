Back to School Event to Take Over PAMM

With the start of school just around the corner, The Little Lighthouse Foundation will host the sixth annual Back to School Program July 30, taking place at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children and families from Little Lighthouse Foundation’s partner facilities will be transported to the event, where volunteers will assist in distributing school supplies including backpacks, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, wide ruled paper, binders, pocket folders, highlighters, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, and erasers. Partner facilities include Chapman Partnership, Lotus House, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Breakthrough Miami, Educate Tomorrow, Overtown Youth Center, and more.

From noon to 2 p.m., families will have exclusive access to the museum, offering the opportunity to explore the museum’s current exhibitions, participate in arts & crafts activities with The Kindest Kid, and more.

The Back To School program is only open to children from invited partner facilities. To volunteer for the event and learn more information, visit thelittlelighthouse.org.