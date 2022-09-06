Aventura Mall Must-Haves

Just Chillin’

Cielito Artisan Pops

I love everything about Cielito, from its artsy aesthetic to the endless array of from-scratch, high-end frozen treats in the form of popsicles. With more than 46 flavors to choose from (including fruity, ice cream, and vegan pops) and endless topping options, there is something for everyone. My go-to is the cookies and cream pop coated in creamy chocolate and sprinkled with chocolate chips. —Melissa Puppo, Managing Editor

Everyday Luxury

Aritzia

Coveted by celebs like JLo and Kendall Jenner, Aritzia is a must-stop for any fashionista. Its outpost at Aventura Mall marks the fashion house’s first brick and mortar in the 305. Aside from house-created playlists and bespoke details, I love its extensive portfolio of brands from Tna to Sunday Best to Citizens of Humanity. —M.P.

Hit the Wedge

Castañer

For the chicest footwear under the sun, don’t miss Castañer—the atelier whose artisans created the world’s first wedge espadrille after a 1970s encounter with fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent. Today, Castañer’s chic shoes are favorites in the closets of everyone from Kate Middleton to Anne Hathaway. Fun fact: The Aventura Mall location is the brand’s only brick-and-mortar store in North America. And don’t worry—they sell flat models too, if you’re not keen on a little lift. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, Editor in Chief

Candy with Character

Candy Plush

When nothing else will do but an Instaworthy sugary confection served on a stick, hit up Candy Plush for elaborate cartoon characters (think: Minions, unicorns, and Hello Kitty) sculpted from handcrafted sugar floss (that’s cotton candy to you) in a rainbow of fun flavors. Your Insta Stories—and taste buds—will thank us later. —K.D.L.

Mediterranean Mezze

Motek

Zipping down the exhilarating Aventura Slide Tower works up a serious appetite. Luckily, Motek (Hebrew for “sweetheart”) is just a few short steps away, serving up kosher-style Israeli, Lebanese, Moroccan, and Yemeni favorites from brunch to dinner. From velvety hummus tehina or labneh za’atar and flavor-packed bowls, to award-winning kosher burgers, the extensive menu will fuel a full day of retail therapy. —Abigail Duffy, Web Editor