‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ In Concert Arrives in Fort Lauderdale

Nickelodeon, GEA Live, and Senbla will bring Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour to audiences at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on September 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s musical score to life in perfect harmony with visual highlights and moments from the series’ three seasons projected on a cinema screen. The concert coincides with the show’s milestone twentieth anniversary, which is being celebrated with new original content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and new products and games.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a live orchestra performing the music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman.

From taiko and erhu to strings and woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more. With a few additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion for this milestone tour, fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

For tickets, visit browardcenter.org or ticketmaster.com.