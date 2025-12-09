Arts Ballet Theater of Florida Stages The Nutcracker

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will celebrate the holiday season with festive performances of Arts Ballet Theater of Florida’s The Nutcracker December 11-14.

The twenty-eighth anniversary performances will begin during The Nutcracker Gala on December 11 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences will be swept into an enchanting world of dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and the regal Sugar Plum Fairy, all brought to life by Arts Ballet Theater of Florida dancers under the direction of Maestro Vladimir Issaev. The performance will also feature a 30-minute pre-show discussion for all patrons inside the theater. VIP tickets are available for this show, which includes preferred seating and one drink voucher per ticket.

All Arts Ballet Theater alumni and former dancers are invited to this anniversary celebration. To join, reach out to Arts Ballet Theater.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will also perform The Nutcracker December 12 at 7 p.m., December 13 at 7 p.m., and December 14 at 5 p.m.

A sensory-inclusive performance will take place on December 14 at 11 a.m. This one-hour abridged version of the classic ballet is designed to be welcoming and accessible for all, the performance offers a joyful and memorable introduction to ballet.

Arts Ballet Theatre maintains a very strict late seating policy for all performances. Latecomers will not be admitted until intermission.