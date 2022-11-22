Artechouse and Pantone to Reveal Color of the Year

Artechouse South Beach will partner with Pantone to produce the fourth annual “Pantone Color of the Year 2023” immersive, technology-driven art experience to unveil the highly anticipated hue. Curated and designed by Artechouse Studio, this multi-sensory exhibition coincides with Art Basel in Miami Beach.

After a VIP preview December 1, the “Pantone Color of the Year 2023” exhibition will be on view to the public from December 3 through the spring at the newly renovated Artechouse South Beach location. The experience invites visitors to immerse themselves in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 for the first time through multiple installations with various rooms of colors, textures, and interactions. More than just a color, the installation engages all of the senses and allows guests to feel the power of a hue scaled to fantastical proportions.

The exhibition, which cost $1 million to create, will plunge attendees into an array of visual, auditory, and tactile experiences to present Pantone Color of the Year 2023 and draw out its many implications. Working closely with Pantone (the Pantone Color Institute selects an annual Color of the Year through trend analysis, color trend forecasting, and extensive research), Artechouse Studio has curated a sophisticated exhibition that carries the full spectrum of moods and experiential associations of the Color of the Year. For the first time, the exhibition will remain open to the public beyond opening day.

In 2021, Artechouse NYC presented an immersive exhibition revolving around Very Peri, the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, using the shade PANTONE 17-3938. That project came on the heels of immersive experiences dedicated to Pantone’s Colors of the Year in 2021, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, and PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue in 2020.

Visitors can tour the exhibition beginning December 3, Monday to Sunday, from 1 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $17 for children aged 4 to 15; free for children younger than 4; $20 for students, seniors, military, and first responders with valid ID; and $19 for Miami residents. For tickets and additional information, click here.