Art With Me Promises a Festival for the Senses

What first began as a festival founded by David Graziano in Tulum in 2018 will touch down on Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Beach Park for its second iteration November 26-27. Art With Me promises a weekend of art, electronic music, and wellness activities for the entire family.

The two-day event will feature large-scale art installations and performances from some of the world’s finest electronic and live musicians across several stages (including Moderat, Big Wild, Apache, and DJ Seinfeld). When not enjoying vibe-heavy beats, peruse vendors ranging from organic cooking to ethically sourced textiles and jewelry. Yoga and dance classes, breathing and mindfulness workshops, and children’s activities round out the festivities.