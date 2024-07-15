Art Prevails Project to Present ‘Seeking’

Art Prevails Project will present Seeking, a play that connects music and magic to tell the spellbinding story of a young musician’s quest for independence, at Amaturo Theatre at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts July 26-27.

Written by playwright and director Darius Daughtry, Seeking follows the protagonist as he navigates an ever-changing world and uncovers the profound influence of his family’s past on his future. Showtimes are July 26 at 7 p.m., and July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. Each of the evening performances will be followed by Art Prevails Project’s signature talk and a reception with complimentary drinks and light bites.

Tickets start at $30 and be purchased at browardcenter.org.