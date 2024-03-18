Art On View at CityPlace Doral

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, Doral Contemporary Art Museum at CityPlace Doral and Rockford Projects unveiled its 2024 “Women of Vision” exhibition, “Autonomous,” celebrating women in the arts.

On view now through March 31, “Autonomous” features works by 16 women artists, all centering around the complexities of being a self-actualized, self-aware, and self-governing woman today, addressing themes of dignity, introspection, self-acceptance, and rebellion against objectification, tyranny, or gender expectations. Featured artists include AdrienneRose Gionta, Amanda Madrigal, Camille Eskell, Cynthia Cruz, Donna Ruff, Gianna D, Jeanne Jaffe, Jill C. Weisberg, Judy Polstra, Laura Marsh, Rosemarie Romero and Helen Maurene Cooper, Selina Román, Shady Eshghi, Sibel Kocabasi, and T.E.S. The exhibit was curated by Lisa Rockford of Rockford Projects.

In addition to the “Women of Vision” exhibition, CityPlace Doral is showcasing the groundbreaking works of local artist Miguel Vázquez with the solo exhibition, “Recycling and Art in a New Dimension.” On view through August 31, Vazquez will showcase five sculptures at the Oasis experience at CityPlace Doral’s Fountain Plaza made entirely from recyclable materials.

For more information, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.