Art Meets Sports at Pérez Art Museum Miami

As Miami’s sports calendar hits full throttle, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will display “Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture” March 19 to August 23. Timed with the Miami Open, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and the FIFA World Cup, the exhibition positions the museum as an artsy crossroads where competition, creativity, and international audiences will converge.

Promising more than 100 works by artists from around the world, the exhibition will blend contemporary art with iconic sports history. Highlights include works by Ernie Barnes, alongside a film by Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno that follows soccer legend Zinedine Zidane through a single match in real time. Historic memorabilia deepens the experience, from vintage Nike sneakers to McLaren Racing steering wheels, underscoring the unique through line between design, performance, and fandom. Immersive installations invite visitors into the arena, showcasing that sports are more than games—they are stages where art, culture, and collective energy can play together.