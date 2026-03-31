Around Town: April’s Best Events

Walk In My Shoes

In honor of National Child Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, former Florida State Senator Lauren Book and the Lauren’s Kids team will lead the eleventh annual Walk in My Shoes, a 1,500-mile trek across Florida raising awareness and healing for survivors of child sexual abuse. Kicking off March 31 in Key West, the journey makes stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Naples, Tampa, and Pensacola before ending in Tallahassee May 1. For the first time, the event will feature a mobile van where survivors can anonymously share their testimony, a powerful addition reflecting Book’s belief in the transformative impact of using one’s voice.

Miami Film Festival

The Miami Film Festival returns with world-class cinema. Running April 9-19, the forty-third edition will showcase more than 100 films from 40 countries, welcoming filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers alike. A major highlight of 2026 is the festival’s return to the historic Tower Theater in Little Havana as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Additional screenings will take place at venues ranging from Vizcaya Museum and Gardens to Coral Gables Art Cinema and Silverspot Cinema. Beyond screenings, the festival offers master classes, panel discussions, and networking events, reinforcing its role as a cultural touchstone and platform for emerging local voices.

Twentieth Annual Deering Seafood Festival

The Deering Seafood Festival returns April 12, celebrating 20 years at the historic Deering Estate. Presented by the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board, the milestone edition features fresh local seafood, chef demonstrations, live music, and kid-friendly activities spread across the estate’s sweeping bayfront grounds. Long a favorite for locals, the festival blends South Florida flavors with a laid-back, picnic-style atmosphere that invites guests to wander and nosh. It’s a full-day, family-friendly affair with proceeds benefiting the Deering Estate Foundation.

Pickleball Slam 4

Pickleball takes center stage April 15, when Pickleball Slam 4 airs live on ESPN from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Tennis legend Andre Agassi, undefeated in Slam competition, teams up with former ATP World No. 4 James Blake to face pickleball powerhouse Anna Leigh Waters and former WTA star Eugenie Bouchard. With a $1 million prize purse on the line, the matchup promises a high-stakes clash between racquet-sport royalty and pickleball’s elite.