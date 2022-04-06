Aritzia Debuts First Miami Boutique

Aritzia will make its mark on Miami with the debut of its first Florida boutique at the Aventura Mall on April 8. The Canadian design house will unveil its signature “everyday luxury” and immersive shopping experience in its new home.

In addition to curated artwork and custom furniture, Aritzia Aventura features house-created playlists and bespoke details for an elevated shopping experience. Style Advisors offer personalized styling and tailored advice to help clients find their perfect fit. Home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands, including Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Super World, and Sunday Best, Aritzia creates memorable experiences and timeless pieces for every person and occasion.

Learn more about the new addition and what to shop for here.