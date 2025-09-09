Annual Miami Vice Reunion Returns This Week

Neon lights, fast cars, and iconic style will take Miami by storm during the Annual Miami Vice Reunion (MV41), returning September 9–14. Fans from around the world will gather with original cast and crew to celebrate the legendary series that put the Magic City on the map four decades ago.

The 2025 edition will welcome special appearances by Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos and Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, alongside cast members Olivia Brown, Saundra Santiago, John Diehl, Penelope Ann Miller, Tony Plana, Pepe Serna, and more.

This year’s celebration includes:

Outdoor Screening of the Pilot Episode: “Brother’s Keeper”

Join the original cast and crew who worked on the first episode , including Brown, Santiago, Smitrovich, and Diehl, for this open-to-the-public screening at the Clevelander on September 9.

’80s Car & Fashion Show

The top of Ocean Drive transforms into a runway during this headlining event at the Cardozo Hotel September 13. The event is free and open to the public.

Miami Vice Alumni Meet & Greet

Head to the Moxy Hotel South Beach for the opportunity to meet cast members Olmos, Santiago, Brown, Miller, Plana, Bruce McGill, Smitrovich, Pepe Serna, and Ismael East Carlo , September 12-13.

Dinners with the Cast & Crew

Savor gourmet dining experiences with the cast at Yuca105 in Miami Beach September 12-13.

Brunch with the Bad Guys

Hosted by Plana, McGill, Serna, Smitrovich, and Carlo , and more , enjoy brunch at A Fish Called Avalon in Miami Beach S eptember 14.

Miami Vice: The Museum

Check out the world’s largest collection of Miami Vice memorabilia , including Don Johnson’s pistols, badges, and Versace clothes, as well as behind-the-scenes photos, props, and original neon signs, at at the World Erotic Art Museum f rom September 9 to October 31. Admission is $25.

Wrap Party

Miami Vice music producer Frederick Lyle and original composer Tim Truman will host a wrap party at J’Adore Miami Beach September 14. Reservations for VIPs and general admission are required for all dining experiences.

For tickets, reservations, and the full schedule, visit miamiviceevents.com.