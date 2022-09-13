All Eyes on the Ironside

Is it a neighborhood, a complex, or a shopping center? Whatever you want to call it, the Ironside is the hub of Miami’s Buena Vista. Featuring a collection of beauty salons, boutiques, art studios, cafés, wellness centers, and restaurants, the mixed-use space is the vision of Ofer Mizrahi, who was at the forefront of such hugely popular neighborhoods as Wynwood and the Miami Design District. The Ironside also offers event space and hosts yoga classes and theater. As you walk through the art-adorned walls, don’t forget to peek at the Pollinator’s Corridor, lemon grove, and arboretum. Not sure what to explore first? Discover some of the Ironside’s gems below.

Fine Frenchie

Valeria Krasavina may be the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand Fine Frenchie, but the CEO is her French bulldog, Rabby. The pup’s likeness adorns coasters, candles, scarves, art prints, and greeting cards, with Rabby taking on the persona of icons from the art, fashion, and music worlds. Think: a Frenchie with Grace Jones’ boundary-pushing fashion, Andy Warhol’s platinum wig, or Princess Diana’s revenge dress. In Krasavina’s boutique you’ll also find pieces from her eponymous fashion label, a collection of tulle looks fit for rocker ballerinas.

Ironside Pizza

Make your way through the garden for dishes at Ironside Pizza, a whimsical indoor-outdoor restaurant with BYOB. It serves up Neapolitan-style pizza alongside other delicious bites including fresh-made pasta, involtini, artichoke salad, paninis, and a to-die-for tiramisu. Schedule a cooking class for date night, enjoy a bottle of wine in the alfresco Verde lounge, or host your next company happy hour in La Sala.

Mercy Pottery

Celebrating its first year in business, Mercy Pottery is the brainchild of Mercedes “Mercy” Gavazzi, a furniture-designer-turned-ceramic-entrepreneur who was drawn to the Ironside’s sense of community. Here, beginner clay throwers can try their hand at the craft, creating everything from mugs to vases and plates. But most importantly, Gavazzi wants visitors to discover the therapeutic nature of the spinning wheel.

Krel

It doesn’t get more locally made than Krel, where Karelle Levy makes size-inclusive clothing on-site with her knitting machine, affectionately named Maggie. With a wall filled with cotton, bamboo, and Tencel spools, the designer can pull whatever color or fiber she desires to make dresses, rompers, hot shorts, cover-ups, sets, tops, and more in an array of colors, including pops of metallic. Her pieces are deceivingly light and stretchy, allowing a range of sizes to wear them from the pool to the swankiest eateries.