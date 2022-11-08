All Aglow at Gulfstream Park Village

Ring in the holiday season at Gulfstream Park Village with Symphony in Lights, running nightly from November 12 through December 31. Families are invited to marvel at the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. Gulfstream Park Village will be illuminated by more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music. Ten-minute light shows will begin at the top of every hour from 6 to 11 p.m.

To usher in the merriment, Gulfstream Park Village with host a Symphony in Lights kick-off on November 12, from 7-10 p.m. Representatives from the City of Hallandale Beach, the City of Aventura, Florida Power & Light Company, and the YMCA of South Florida will be in attendance. WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez will emcee the event, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida and Valerie Tyson 8-piece band will perform lively sets. Santa Claus will also make an appearance, led into the festivities by a group of elves and Nutcracker Stilt Walkers. A 10-minute light show and dazzling snowfall will follow.

Gulfstream Park Village’s holiday festivities will also include a new Christmas tree and novel experiences at every turn. Click here for more information.