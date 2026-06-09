All About Mangoes at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

For the love of mangoes!

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host the thirty-second annual Mango Festival June 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Home to one of the largest living mango collections in the world with more than 400 varieties, this year’s festival is the most ambitious yet.

Guests will enjoy the debut of the Mango Fruit Club, peak-season mangoes hand-picked from The Fairchild Farm, available by the box or as a weekly 10-week subscription; the Mango Brunch featuring an exceptional roster of South Florida’s most celebrated chefs; two new premium lounge experiences in Mango Fresco and Mango Caliente; and The Mango Spectrum, an interactive mango, spirits, and chocolate tasting. Thousands of fresh mangoes and rare mango trees will be available for purchase, alongside tastings of global varieties and a full day of live music, local vendors, and family-friendly programming.

Tickets are $27.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors 65 and older, $14.95 for children ages 3-11, and free for Fairchild members and children younger than 2. To purchase and learn more, visit fairchildgarden.org/events/mango-festival/.