All About Bugs at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden just unveiled the highly anticipated exhibition, “Bugging Out: A Bugs World but Bigger!” on view in the garden now through September 28. This showcase invites visitors to explore the fascinating world of insects through towering robotic creatures, live encounters, and immersive experiences.

This summer’s edition features a walk-through butterfly pavilion, where guests can wander among free-flying Blue Morpho butterflies and other exotic species. Entomologist Martin will lead daily talks and hands-on demonstrations, bringing visitors face-to-face with creatures including the Orchid Mantis and Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

Visitors can look forward to a robust calendar of programming throughout the summer, including the weekly Bugs on Parade on Sundays. On select weekends, join Crime Bug Detective tours, teaching families about forensic entomology through interactive mystery trails.

At sunset, the garden will transform during special Wander & Glow evenings, where illuminated sculptures and twinkling lights create a magical nocturnal experience. Adults can enjoy Bug Bites & Brews, a garden party for guests ages 21 years and older featuring insect-inspired cuisine and craft beers. For the family, delight in Big Bug Cinema, an outdoor movie night.