Aegean Delights at Doya

Aegean gastronomic excellence arrives in Wynwood with the opening of Doya, a flavor- and design-forward concept from executive chef Erhan Kostepen, a former co-founder of Mandolin Aegean Bistro. A vast menu of hot and cold meze transports diners to the kitchens of eastern Greece and rural Turkey, with homespun recipes prepared in a theatrical open kitchen and accompanying meze bar. Standouts include classic muhammara (roasted red pepper, pomegranate, walnuts, garlic, and breadcrumbs) with pita; a greens and fig salad in hazelnut-pomegranate dressing; pide (Turkish flat bread) laced with black truffle and kasseri cheese; traditional manti (small beef dumplings) with garlic yogurt and burnt butter; and a grilled whole branzino perfected.

Dazzling design, great ambience, and a thoughtful cocktail program are three other components to Doya’s winning recipe. Interiors balance bucolic Turkish decor and slick contemporary furnishings, while a lush garden exterior fulfills Miami’s insatiable appetite for alfresco dining. Accordion glass doors unite the two, creating a grand open-air space in which to relish the restaurant’s myriad Aegean epicurean delights and botanical-tinged libations.

