Aaron Basha Unveils Mother’s Day Collaboration

Legendary jewelry brand Aaron Basha unveiled an exclusive design collaboration, Aaron Basha x Brittany Peltz Buerstedde, just in time for Mother’s Day gifting. In honor of incredible women, the handmade collection celebrates love, spirituality, and motherhood and maternal bonds. The collection features pieces for mother and baby, inspired by Miami local Peltz Buerstedde’s own family, as well as a selection of unisex pieces for fashion-forward father-and-son duos.

Long beloved for bespoke and playful signature charms, Aaron Basha is now under the leadership of Regine Basha, who recently took over as the brand’s CEO and lead designer. The fourth generation jewelry designer has introduced stunning new collections, highlighting the brand’s quintessential eye designs and infusing protection, compassion, power, and love into each piece.

The stunning limited-edition collection uses lapis lazuli, mother of pearl, agate, and various semi-precious stones, along with diamond and enamel protective eye amulets set in 14-karat gold. Each piece is rooted in the protection of “the eye” that has served as a symbol in Basha’s designs since the company’s inception. This hallmark is accompanied by hand-selected beads that have unique meanings. For Mother’s day, lapis lazuli and mother of pearl are inspired by the mother-child connection. The pieces range from $200-$865 and the limited-edition collection is available to shop here.