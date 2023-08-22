A Trio to Try at Tablé by Bachour

Pastry chef royalty Antonio Bachour reveals outstanding talent beyond his award-winning sweets at Tablé by Bachour, his chic new Parisian brasserie-inspired venue in the Miami Design District. The winning recipe behind the European-influenced hot spot includes equal parts high-design restaurant, cool cocktail hangout, chill café, and traditional bakery, with dine-in and grab-and-go options aplenty. Here are three standouts from Tablé’s multiple menus.

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

Fresh, finely diced yellowfin tuna is lightly dressed in a house-made soy vinaigrette, frosted with whipped avocado, and crowned with cucumber and radish coins. This light crudo dish, which presents in the eye-catching fashion of a typical Bachour dessert, is found on both the lunch and dinner menus.

Pulp Friction

Tablé’s 10 signature cocktails are each a thoughtful exercise in mixology and precision, a highlight being this balanced, smoky-yet-sweet blend of mezcal, white port, and tamarind pulp, served in a rocks glass rimmed with spicy salt.

Vanilla Bean Crème with Berries

Bachour’s background as a dessert impresario shines through this simple (yet highly Instagrammable) dish of perfectly sweet hand-spun cream and fresh berries, from raspberries to gooseberries.