A Trio to Try at Tablé by Bachour

These standouts represent the best of the multifaceted dining experience, from elevated small plates to cool cocktails and must-have sweets

Pastry chef royalty Antonio Bachour reveals outstanding talent beyond his award-winning sweets at Tablé by Bachour, his chic new Parisian brasserie-inspired venue in the Miami Design District. The winning recipe behind the European-influenced hot spot includes equal parts high-design restaurant, cool cocktail hangout, chill café, and traditional bakery, with dine-in and grab-and-go options aplenty. Here are three standouts from Tablé’s multiple menus. 

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare at Tablé by Bachour
Yellowfin tuna tartare at Tablé by Bachour.

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

Fresh, finely diced yellowfin tuna is lightly dressed in a house-made soy vinaigrette, frosted with whipped avocado, and crowned with cucumber and radish coins. This light crudo dish, which presents in the eye-catching fashion of a typical Bachour dessert, is found on both the lunch and dinner menus.

Pulp Friction at Tablé by Bachour
Pulp Friction cocktail at Tablé by Bachour.

Pulp Friction

Tablé’s 10 signature cocktails are each a thoughtful exercise in mixology and precision, a highlight being this balanced, smoky-yet-sweet blend of mezcal, white port, and tamarind pulp, served in a rocks glass rimmed with spicy salt. 

Vanilla Bean Crème with Berries at Tablé by Bachour
Vanilla bean crème with berries at Tablé by Bachour.

Vanilla Bean Crème with Berries

Bachour’s background as a dessert impresario shines through this simple (yet highly Instagrammable) dish of perfectly sweet hand-spun cream and fresh berries, from raspberries to gooseberries. 

