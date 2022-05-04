A Nod to the Mod

Spring fashion takes on the 1960s. Minis, vibrant hues, graphic prints, and bold accessories set the tone for making the mid-century, modern

Dior jacket, skirt, shoes, bag, earrings, rings; Lapima sunglasses. Photo by Nathan Coe

Green jacket (price upon request), green mini skirt (price upon request), La Parisienne Ballerina shoes ($1,190), micro saddle bag ($2,750), Dior Tribales earrings ($590), Dior Sorbet heart ring ($580), Dior Sorbet cube ring ($760), Dior; Madalena natural white vintage sunglasses ($510), Lapima

Carolina Herrera sequin minidress, heels, earrings. Photo by Nathan Coe

Halter-top minidress ($1,990), polka dot heels (price upon request), Maxi Loop Contessa bead earrings ($490), Carolina Herrera

Karla Colletto swimsuit; Roger Vivier gladiator sandals. Photo by Nathan Coe

Imogen off-the-shoulder maillot with shelf bra in black ($350), Karla Colletto; gold metallic tall gladiator sandals with metal buckles ($2,095), Roger Vivier

Louis Vuitton A-line dress, slingback pumps. Photo by Nathan Coe

Sleeveless A-line dress (price upon request), Archlight slingback pumps ($1,030), Louis Vuitton

Michael Kors knit briefs, cropped sweater; Salvatore Ferragamo heels; Roger Vivier handbag; Lapima sunglasses.. Photo by Nathan Coe

Gingham knit briefs ($390), gingham cropped sweater ($690), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections; black leather high-heeled mules ($1,050), Salvatore Ferragamo; Belle Vivier leather mini bag ($1,595), Roger Vivier; Tessa black solid sunglasses ($493), Lapima

Karla Colletto swimsuit; Jimmy Choo heels. Photo by Nathan Coe

Ellery bandeau with shelf bra in neptune ($327), Karla Colletto; camel napa leather and clear plexiglass pumps ($950), Jimmy Choo

Carolina Herrera puff-sleeve jacket, miniskirt, bralette; Lele Sadoughi earrings; Roger Vivier headband. Photo by Nathan Coe

Double-breasted cropped puff-sleeve jacket ($2,190), A-line miniskirt ($890), bralette ($490), Carolina Herrera; Azalea statement earrings in ivory, mint, and crystal ($165), Lele Sadoughi; Blossom pink velvet hair band with crystals ($1,050), Roger Vivier

Valentino minidress, gladiator sandals, feather handbag. Photo by Nathan Coe

Pink minidress with bows ($4,200), Valentino Garavani gladiator sandals ($1,900), Valentino Garavani feather handbag ($5,100), Valentino

Chanel tweed vest, shorts, heels, necklace, earrings, heart pouch. Photo by Nathan CoeChanel tweed vest, shorts, heels, necklace, earrings, heart pouch 1. Photo by Nathan Coe

Cotton tweed vest ($4,850), cotton shorts ($1,400), printed heels ($1,300), metal, resin, glass, and strass necklace ($5,250), metal and strass earrings ($575), leather heart arm pouch ($1,925), Chanel

Story Credits:

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Claudia Bernard, Q Model Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Bri Soffa

Photography assistant: Junny Perez

Aventura would like to extend a special thanks to Cavalier Gallery and Coe and Co Gallery, Palm Beach

