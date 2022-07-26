A Hole New You at Studs

Maybe you haven’t thought about getting your ears pierced since you were a teenager, but Miami’s new Studs makes getting ear bling tempting. The trendy Wynwood studio offers a fresh take on all things ear piercing and specializes in “earscaping,” a term Studs coined to describe its curated combinations of ear-worthy piercing placements.

The boutique’s Miami-inspired interiors (think: neon mirrors, chrome palm trees, and a super cute selfie mirror) set the scene for a comfortable space in which to get your new piercing. During the consultation, you’ll review more than 10 styles, ranging from a forward helix to a conch. Piercings are always done with a needle (never a gun), and accessories come in 14- to 18-karat gold as well as implant-grade titanium. Post-piercing, you’ll receive a special saline spray and a comprehensive aftercare guide that details healing times and best practices (like not sleeping on your new piercing).

For those who prefer to skip the piercing and simply shop for some new ear accents, Studs offers endless jewelry options. Available this summer is the new Beach Party collection featuring Miami-centric styles such as a palm tree, shell, and flamingo.

Ready to earscape? Check out Studs’ piercing possibilities in the diagram above to design your leveled-up look.

