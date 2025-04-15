A Guide to Miami’s Coffee Culture

Purveyor Profile: Leticia and Joel Pollock, Panther Coffee

Panther Coffee is a movement that’s been prowling the city’s coffee landscape since 2010. Spotting potential in what was then a specialty-coffee-starved metropolis, husband-and-wife team Joel and Leticia Pollock established their first store in Wynwood. Now a staple across the 305, Panther was born from the Pollocks’ lifelong love for coffee and a mutual dedication to sourcing top-tier beans from producing partners worldwide.

The name was inspired by the striking animal-centric branding Leticia and Joel encountered during their South American travels. “We decided we wanted an animal in our logo, too, and we eventually landed on the panther,” Leticia says. “Joel’s cousin sketched some options, and we knew we had our name: Panther Coffee.”

Much like its feline muse, Panther Coffee’s pours command attention beyond its locations across the city. A dedicated roasting team carefully selects the beans before coaxing them to their maximum potential.

“Every coffee is special to us, and every harvest brings something unique,” says Joel. “It’s a dynamic process that keeps us connected to the people and places behind the beans. It’s an exciting, ever-evolving process, and we don’t box ourselves into a fixed flavor profile—we embrace the individuality of every coffee we work with.”

While Panther pride has steadily stalked its way beyond Miami (with outposts now in Michigan and New York), its soul remains rooted in Wynwood’s creative pulse. From those early days of the neighborhood’s artistic awakening, the boundary-pushing brand has grown alongside the city, soaking up its multicultural energy. Here, clean, sweet flavors become an art form, from signature cold brew to enlightening espresso flights. Every pour is a testament to Panther’s prowess—transforming a daily ritual into a full-blown coffee revolution.

Flavors to Savor

If art and coffee are your idea of a perfect blend, Brewing Buddha—a chill café doubling as an art space founded by Jordan and Cassidy Athos—is the place to be. Sip something sweet like the Wild Rose Latte or Coconut Milk Latte, or go for funkier flavors like the Banana Bread Latte or Cookies ‘n’ Cream Cold Brew.



Don’t let its delicate name fool you—this White Rose has its thorns. Stemming from the vision of co-owner and tattoo artist Javier Betancourt, the White Rose is part coffee shop, part tattoo studio, and all cool. Whether you’re getting inked or just sipping a floral-inspired Lavender Latte, this spot is anything but ordinary.

This storybook-style spot may be Peter Pan–inspired, but we’re never too grown up to pay a visit. Let fantasy take flight as you indulge in the Hot Golden Coffee, infused with turmeric, cinnamon, coconut oil, ghee, and condensed milk. It’s a drink so decadent, you’ll wonder if the secret ingredient is pixie dust.

Tucked away in the heart of Brickell, family-owned ITSI is a hidden gem offering specialty coffee in an eclectic, artsy space that invites you to stay awhile. Try the Pink Cortado, a blissful blend of organic beetroot powder and steamed milk. Need some extra pep? Make it dirty with a shot of espresso.

Whether you’re stopping in for a quick caffeine fix or settling in to work remotely or socialize, the ever-vibrant energy at Vice City Bean is sure to have you buzzing. Treat yourself to the Affogato—rich espresso poured over a creamy scoop of locally made ice cream—and thank us later.

French for “mom,” Maman is a charming, European-inspired bakery concept from New York City, bringing the cozy warmth of a mother’s kitchen from the South of France to South Florida. Enjoy the unrushed atmosphere and linger over a warm Espresso à L’ Orange—a double shot of espresso elegantly pulled over a fresh orange slice—just like Maman used to make.

Filling All Cups: Our Grounds

At Our Grounds, a Kendall coffee shop employing individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, the coffee isn’t just delicious—it’s purposeful. The idea for the inclusive concept came to owner and founder Vanessa Vila through her work as an occupational therapist, where she saw firsthand the lack of vocational opportunities for adults aging out of specialized programs.

“I didn’t know I wanted to own a coffee shop in particular, but I did know I wanted to help the population and make our society more inclusive in some form,” Vila says.

When the need for a local bean jar arose in her neighborhood, Vila seized the chance to create a space that serves both great coffee and an even greater purpose. Today, Our Grounds equips its staff with vocational training, resources, and employment in a nurturing environment that fosters confidence and independence. One such employee is Jenny, who has Down syndrome and has worked at Our Grounds since its earliest days.

“She has just blossomed,” Villa shares. “Recently, there was a day that we were just absolutely getting crushed with customers. It’s easy to get overwhelmed. But I looked at Jenny and she was just owning it, going to the tables, dropping off coffee, cleaning tubs, and asking other staff members what they needed. I looked at her and [I thought], ‘She looks like a manager,’ which is not something I would have thought [five years ago].”

Another thing Vanessa didn’t expect when opening shop? The way her staff would profoundly impact the wider community, with regulars stopping by not just for their daily brews, but to bond with their favorite baristas.

“You don’t necessarily cultivate friendships or acquaintances with someone with a disability,” Vila says. “But a lot of our regulars—and like 80 to 90 percent of our customers are regulars—have been able to do that. We’re providing more inclusive friendships, not just inclusive employment opportunities.”

Purveyor Profile: Matt McKenna, Imperial Moto Café

What do you get when you blend vintage motorcycles and specialty coffee? The answer, evidently, is Imperial Moto—the moto-inspired coffee shop and lifestyle brand that first swerved onto Miami’s caffeine scene in 2016 and has been riding full throttle ever since.

Take one look inside the meticulously designed café and you’ll know: this is no ordinary place to fuel up. It’s where a hybrid tribe of coffee and adventure aficionados rally together, united by premium pours and the thrill of the ride. Behind this bold vision is brand-builder and founder Matt McKenna, who shifted gears from his days as an advertising executive to marry his twin passions for caffeine and gasoline.

What began as a local concept in Imperial Moto’s initial Little River garage has picked up speed as a cult lifestyle brand, with followers venturing from near and far for a coveted cup. “We created this place for people with cars and motorcycles to come and enjoy themselves,” McKenna says.

For McKenna, who recently launched the brand’s fresh tagline, “No more bad coffee,” a commitment to ethical roasting practices was in the driver’s seat from the beginning. Four locations and nearly a decade later, Imperial Moto’s collection of specialty beans supplies a taste for every palate. From the Miami Blend, which pays homage to its founding city, to the Café Racer blend celebrating the need for speed—these roasts have earned serious street cred, powering some of Miami’s most iconic establishments, such as Joe’s Stone Crab and Pura Vida.

As Imperial Moto continues to accelerate, one thing remains constant: it’s not just serving coffee—it’s engineering an “experience elevated.” Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a motorsport enthusiast, or the rare breed with a love for both—pull up to any of these South Florida pit stops and discover why caffeine and gasoline are the best high-octane blend.

Straight Source

Forget instant coffee. These three Miami-Dade shops do their own roasting and boast proud connections with not only their product, but the land and people who grow the beans.

Macondo Coffee stays true to its Colombian roots, with founder Fabio Caro sourcing beans exclusively from his homeland since 2015. The flagship Doral location—now one of six thriving spots—serves as home base, where imported beans are roasted before making their way to customers both online and in person. “Made with love, crafted with care” isn’t just the local hub’s mantra—it shines through in everything from the meticulously made macchiatos to the specialty-style pour overs. The café itself draws inspiration from the vibrant yellows and oranges of Macondo—the fictional town in famed Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s 100 Years of Solitude that lends this coffee house its name and spirit. Why yes, we’ll absolutely take our coffee with a dash of magical realism—thank you very much.

Ready to turn that frown upside down? Visit Café Grumpy, a woman-owned New York City import. Since first opening in Brooklyn in 2005, the café has expanded to 11 locations while staying true to its mission of ethical coffee practices. This means sourcing beans directly and roasting them in-house, ensuring exceptional quality and flavor. Step up to the counter at Grumpy’s newly minted Coral Gables outpost—the first in a planned Magic City expansion—to explore a menu featuring beans from Honduras, El Salvador, Peru, Guatemala, and more—all Kosher-certified, by the way. True coffee enthusiasts can even sign up for latte art classes and create caffeinated masterpieces, guided by a Grumpy barista. Now that’s something to smile about.

Born out of Fairbanks, Alaska, this Northern Miami bean-slinger has been delighting coffee connoisseurs with high-quality java since 2011, using an artisanal wood-fired roasting technique. Among the standout single-origin offerings is Ethiopian Yirgacheffe—renowned for its unparalleled quality and complexity. But as serious as Alaska Coffee Roasting is about beans, it’s the warmth of the community that keeps regulars coming back for more. Whether you’re sipping a fresh brew or diving into the menu of wood-fired pizzas, pastries, and hearty breakfast options, this roastery offers an experience worth relishing. Stop by early (between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.) to snag a breakfast combo and a free 8-oz. mug with your meal. For coffee this good, we’ll gladly take two.

Purveyor Profile: Demetrio and Vilma Piña, Café Demetrio

Three hundred Alhambra Circle was once home to Coral Gables’ first newspaper. Today, after nearly three decades under the stewardship of Demetrio and Vilma Piña, this historic address continues its storytelling tradition—exchanging pressed pages for pressed espresso and the timeless sophistication of a European-style coffee house.

For Venezuelan-born Demetrio, it was the mesmerizing ritual of a Cuban cafecito, masterfully prepared by Vilma’s aunt, that ignited his passion. This steadfast devotion soon turned to artistry. His signature blend so captivated family members that they urged him to establish his own café. As the idea percolated, the Piñas envisioned elegant environs beyond the casual Cuban coffee windows punctuating the city’s landscape. In 1994, they found the majestic 1920s structure on Alhambra that Vilma lovingly christened “El Castillito” (the little castle)—and knew this was where they’d start their beloved business.

The couple took pride in preserving every historic detail, even constructing their vision around a century-old banyan tree that still graces their verdant patio. And in this haven, their individual passions are in harmony. The storied walls house an elegant sanctuary where intimate chambers, graced with Vilma’s curated antiquities, pay homage to chess masters of yesteryear. Here, beneath gilded fixtures and vintage paintings, Demetrio—an avid chess player himself—delights in watching enthusiasts gather in dedicated corners for matches and spirited discourse, a tradition he cherishes as deeply as the art of coffee itself.

Through 30 years of graceful stewardship, Café Demetrio stands as a testament to the Piñas’ vision, where generations gather over gourmet espresso. Their Castillito—a blessing Vilma credits to their unwavering faith—welcomes visitors into its timeworn halls, where Old World charm and the promise of the perfect pour await.

Window Shopping: Four of Miami’s Ventanitas

This isn’t your abuela’s ventanita: Cortadito Coffee House in Coral Gables reimagines Cuban coffee culture with a modern twist, all while paying homage to its traditions. Do as the Cubans do: order a classic cortadito and pair it with a tostada or pastelito to savor your own #cortaditomoment.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more quintessentially Cuban corner of Miami than the legendary Versailles—a restaurant that has proudly stood at the heart of South Florida’s Cuban community for more than five decades. Join locals and visitors alike at the iconic ventanita, where lively conversation flows over freshly brewed cafecito.

Enriqueta’s is a humble café exuding the warmth of a Cuban home, delighting customers with coffee con sabor since the 1960s. Plan to wait 15 minutes (trust us, it’s worth it), and order from the many offerings to relish a taste of Little Havana in Midtown.

Helmed by a Cuban-born, Miami-raised brother and sister (and proudly recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand), Tinta y Café has been elevating cafecito culture since 2005. Unplug and connect over a creamy café con leche and mouthwatering homemade croquetas in a space brimming with mid-century modern decor and Cuban charm.



Cuban Coffee Demystified

From the grab-and-go cortadito to the velvety café con leche, few things are more emblematic of the 305 than the sacred tradition of Cuban coffee. Sure, cafecito is essentially an espresso shot sweetened with sugar, but ordering it that way will only earn you blank stares at la ventanita. Discover the four signature styles that Cubans are raised on and South Floridians can’t live without—each offering its own distinct taste of culture and connection.

Cafecito: Also known as café Cubano, this single serving of espresso is pure Cuban sabor distilled in a tiny tacita. Don’t let its size mislead you—legend has it that one sip of this potent elixir is enough to hear the distant sound of Cuban ancestors whispering, “Ay que rico!”

Café con leche: A breakfast staple that combines hot espresso with steamed milk, this drink is Cuba’s take on a latte. For an indulgent twist, request it with leche evaporada (evaporated milk) and dip a buttery tostada into its rich depths—you’ll only regret not having tried it sooner.

Cortadito: Think of this as cafecito’s smoother (albeit shorter) cousin, featuring a shot of espresso cut with a splash of steamed milk. Depending on how your day is going, it makes for an ideal morning jumpstart or early evening pick-me-up—you decide.

Colada: The highest in caffeine content of the Cuban coffee options, the colada packs four to six espresso shots in a single cup. Yes, it’s meant for sharing—bring one to any gathering (along with the mini stack of to-go cups it comes with) and you’re instantly the most popular person in the room.

La Tradicion Cubana

The secret to what sets Cuban coffee apart? That lies in its preparation, which usually involves the iconic stovetop cafetera, otherwise known as a Moka Pot. This brewing method has been handed down through generations and remains a fixture of most Cuban-American casitas.

The small but mighty device works by forcing boiling water through finely ground coffee beans, releasing a rich, bold espresso base. While modern espresso machines can also do the job, abuela would argue that only the traditional cafetera carries the charm of Cuba’s past. Another characteristic of this classic method? The espumita—a frothy top layer of sugar whipped with the first few drops of coffee, imbuing the brew with its signature sweetness and silky finish.

Beyond offering a taste of heritage and tradition, for Cubans, cafecito is a way of life. it represents a sacred ritual and an enduring connection to their treasured homeland. Nowhere is this more evident than at Miami’s ventanitas—the humble walk-up coffee windows that emerged as a genius Magic City innovation in the 1960s and now grace virtually every corner of our caffeinated city. These energetic hubs aren’t just for knocking one back and going on your way—they’re vibrant meeting places where friends gather, Spanglish flows as freely as the coffee, and eager strangers are welcomed into a spirited celebration of Cubanidad.