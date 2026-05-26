A Day of Play Awaits at Turnberry Isle Racquet Club

Pickleball. Padel. Play. In Miami right now, these paddle sports are less a trend and more a lifestyle—fast, social, and everywhere all at once. And for those looking for a brand-new place to get in the game (and do it in style), there’s a posh standout in Aventura.

The recently launched Turnberry Isle Racquet Club is part of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s lush 300-acre playground and features three pickleball courts and two padel courts, all designed with pro-level surfaces and that signature Turnberry polish. Think less casual rally, more mini–Miami Open moment.

The draw goes beyond the courts. Shaded spectator lounges set the tone for a steady rotation of clinics, tournaments, and impromptu matchups that fuel both connection and competition. There’s a Racquet Shoppe stocked with everything from rentals to retail temptations, and a crowd that runs the gamut, from seasoned players chasing the perfect spin to first-timers taking lessons.

Even better, access feels surprisingly easy for a resort of this caliber. Courts are open daily to hotel guests as well as Turnberry Isle Country Club members and their guests, with flexible open play windows that make dropping in effortless.

Should one match turn into three, make a day of it and refuel with post-match cocktails and bites at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Consider your afternoon officially booked.