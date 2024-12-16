A Couture Christmas at The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour are teaming up this month to create a seasonal celebration of Miami-centric luxury and glamour. Step into the hotel’s Art Deco–inspired lobby to be wowed by an extraordinary Christmas tree. Designed by artists at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, its branches are festooned with ornaments from the celebrated Jim Marvin collection. In a palette of pinks, golds, and blues that mirror the hotel’s architectural style, the tree reflects Marvin’s rich history in creating iconic holiday displays for figures like Jacqueline Kennedy and Andy Warhol.

Beyond the lobby, guests can reserve The Ritz-Carlton Suite for Santa’s Couture Exchange. Starting at $10,000 per night, the suite will set the stage for a spectacular gift exchange party including curated surprise gifts from Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, as well as gourmet noshes from the José Andrés Group (think: ahi tuna bites, grilled Prime steak, and tres leches cake) for a truly sparkling holiday experience.