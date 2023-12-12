7 Florida-Made Gift Ideas

Seasonal Salud

Coquito gift set ($50), Candela

Forget eggnog and go full Floridian with this set from Miami-based Candela that includes everything to make Coquito, Puerto Rico’s favorite holiday drink. This sweet treat sings with vanilla, cinnamon, and coconut thanks to the Coquito Cream Liqueur. Mix it with Candela’s Mamajuana spiced rum, serve it in the included shot glasses, and say “¡Salud!” to the season. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre

Art with Heart



Saggar ceramic art ($65-$100), Barbara Powell

Ceramics are my go-to keepsakes to bring home (very delicately) when I travel and my favorite art form to support locally. Based in Palm Beach County, Barbara Powell is one of my most-collected local artists. Her pieces reflect a reverence for the planet, inspired by the mountains and landscapes she’s hiked, as well as how geology transforms into infinite textures, colors, and shapes. —Abigail Duffy

On a Roll

Cupcake Sushi (starting at $25 for eight pieces), Cupcake Sushi

Key West–made Cupcake Sushi is what its name suggests: a cupcake that looks like a sushi roll, but made with ganache, buttercream, sugar beads, and cake in flavors like pistachio, caramel pecan, and key lime. It’s a serious obsession that I’ve been gifting (often to myself) for years. —Daphne Nikolopoulos

Hot off the Press

Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey (University of Florida Press, $42), Kirsten Hines

Wildlife photographer and writer Kirsten Hines explores Florida’s impressive array of animals in her latest book, which is at once a celebration of the natural world and a call to cherish and save it. —Gaylene Salomons

Coast to Coast



Pattern Play coasters ($28 for set of four), Katie Herman Art

I often gravitate toward small gifts with a visual punch. That’s why I love these cheeky coasters from Florida artist Katie Herman, featuring a pattern-heavy design that captures the state’s tropical essence. —Mary Murray

Catch a Crab

Joe’s Ultimate (starting at $445), Joe’s Stone Crab

Go big or go home for the holidays with this feast of favorites from Miami Beach–based Joe’s Stone Crab, delivered directly to the doorstep by Goldbelly—claws, coleslaw, creamed spinach, key lime pie, mustard sauce, and more. —Allison Wolfe Reckson



Toying with Nature

Plush manatee ($16), Florida National Parks Association

The ocean’s largest herbivores, manatees can grow to more than 13 feet long, but children and ocean lovers can enjoy this cuddly version that measures a mere 14 inches. —Jane E. Enos