6 Ways to Enjoy Fairchild’s Jurassic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will welcome guests for prehistoric adventures with the unveiling of Jurassic Garden, open at the Coral Gables tropical oasis to September 2.

Step into a world frozen in time, where meticulously crafted dinosaur replicas bring the creatures to life, from the mighty Allosaurus and the graceful Velociraptor. Families and young adventurers will delight in various activities, including:

Splash-To-Hatch The Dino Eggs: Dino Egg Discovery

Children will embark on a water-themed adventure through Jurassic Garden, discovering six dinosaur eggs hidden near their parent dinosaur. Help them hatch by splashing them with water. Tickets are $9.95 and include a water blaster and a commemorative pin.

Herbivore Herbventure Feeding

Head out on an exciting expedition and help care for the habitat of the herbivorous dinos by watering the plants they will feed from. Become a field researcher on this hands-on adventure highlighting the importance of ecosystems. Tickets are $9.95 and include a water blaster and a commemorative pin.