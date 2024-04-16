6 Ways to Enjoy Fairchild’s Jurassic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will welcome guests for prehistoric adventures with the unveiling of Jurassic Garden, open at the Coral Gables tropical oasis to September 2.
Step into a world frozen in time, where meticulously crafted dinosaur replicas bring the creatures to life, from the mighty Allosaurus and the graceful Velociraptor. Families and young adventurers will delight in various activities, including:
Splash-To-Hatch The Dino Eggs: Dino Egg Discovery
Children will embark on a water-themed adventure through Jurassic Garden, discovering six dinosaur eggs hidden near their parent dinosaur. Help them hatch by splashing them with water. Tickets are $9.95 and include a water blaster and a commemorative pin.
Herbivore Herbventure Feeding
Head out on an exciting expedition and help care for the habitat of the herbivorous dinos by watering the plants they will feed from. Become a field researcher on this hands-on adventure highlighting the importance of ecosystems. Tickets are $9.95 and include a water blaster and a commemorative pin.
Dinos After Dark
Step into the garden after the sun goes down. On the evenings of June 8, July 20, August 10, and August 17, young explorers can seek out dinosaurs in the dark with flashlights and participating in musically guided bubble dance parties. Admission is $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children; members receive 20 percent-off at checkout.
Dino Egg Discovery
Locate six glowing dinosaur eggs hidden throughout the garden. This add-on activity is available for $9.95.
Under a Dino Moon
Adults can experience the Jurassic Garden with a twist, choosing their own path through the garden on June 28 and August 2, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Along the way, indulge in the Expedition Flight, featuring three craft cocktails: Paleontologist Paloma, Tyrannosaurus Tiki Punch, and Velociraptor Vortex. Regular tickets are $24.95 and tickets with the Expedition Flight are $49.95; members receive 20 percent-off at checkout.
Dig it Out! Experience
Young archaeologists can test their excavation skills in the Children’s Garden, uncovering three dinosaur items. Children will get their hands dirty and identify ancient treasures firsthand. For those seeking a more immersive experience, the Archeologists & Artifacts expedition will allow them to discover dino bones and other exciting souvenirs. And the best part: they get to keep their discoveries.
For more information and tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org.
Facebook Comments