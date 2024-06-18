6 Ways to Celebrate National Ceviche Day

What: Avra Ceviche

Where: Avra Miami

Packing a refreshing edge, this ceviche features the catch of the day dressed in leche de tigre, tossed with crispy chickpeas, red onion, julienned peppers, and seasonal fruit (typically watermelon), and topped with micro cilantro.

What: Ceviche de Atun Fresco

Where: KoKo by Bakan

Expect an explosion of flavors with freshly diced tuna bathed in tamarind-chipotle marinade, enriched by sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds, and soy sauce pearls, and crowned with cilantro and avocado slices. Fresh blue corn tortillas are served on the side.

What: Coconut Ceviche

Where: Toro Toro

More decadent than your classic citrus-based ceviche, this dish features tuna marinated in a coconut leche de tigre, garnished with cucumber, radish, Fresno chilies, avocado, and red onion, crowned with micro mint and toasted coconut, and finally drizzled with orange blossom honey. A hearty portion of corn tortilla chips and plantain chips ensure not a drop will be left behind.

What: Miso Ceviche

Where: Osaka Nikkei

This ceviche is the epitome of Osaka’s sublime Peruvian-Japanese hybrid cuisine. A white miso–infused leche de tigre flash cures hunks of fresh yellowfin tuna, which are dusted with thinly sliced scallions, sea grapes, cucumber, and black quinoa.

What: Lulo Yellowtail Ceviche

Where: Elcielo at SLS South Beach

Award-winning chef Juan Manuel Barrientos puts a creative spin on a classic with tender yellowtail blanketed in traditional leche de tigre and finished in an unlikely Champagne emulsion.

What: Mushroom Ceviche

Where: Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps

Chef Tristen Epps delivers an all-out vegan creation that swaps a seafood base for firm slices of king trumpet mushrooms—the largest in the oyster mushroom family—and hearts of palm coins, which are together seasoned and served over an almond-based leche de tigre.