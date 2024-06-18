6 Ways to Celebrate National Ceviche Day

In anticipation of National Ceviche Day June 28, we present Magic City favorites that make for the perfect summertime app or light meal

Avra Ceviche. Photo by Avra Miami

What: Avra Ceviche

Where: Avra Miami

Packing a refreshing edge, this ceviche features the catch of the day dressed in leche de tigre, tossed with crispy chickpeas, red onion, julienned peppers, and seasonal fruit (typically watermelon), and topped with micro cilantro.

Ceviche de Atun Fresco. Photo by KoKo by Bakan

What: Ceviche de Atun Fresco

Where: KoKo by Bakan

Expect an explosion of flavors with freshly diced tuna bathed in tamarind-chipotle marinade, enriched by sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds, and soy sauce pearls, and crowned with cilantro and avocado slices. Fresh blue corn tortillas are served on the side.

Coconut Ceviche. Photo by Toro Toro

What: Coconut Ceviche

Where: Toro Toro

More decadent than your classic citrus-based ceviche, this dish features tuna marinated in a coconut leche de tigre, garnished with cucumber, radish, Fresno chilies, avocado, and red onion, crowned with micro mint and toasted coconut, and finally drizzled with orange blossom honey. A hearty portion of corn tortilla chips and plantain chips ensure not a drop will be left behind. 

Miso Ceviche. Photo by Osaka Nikkei Miami

What: Miso Ceviche

Where: Osaka Nikkei

This ceviche is the epitome of Osaka’s sublime Peruvian-Japanese hybrid cuisine. A white miso–infused leche de tigre flash cures hunks of fresh yellowfin tuna, which are dusted with thinly sliced scallions, sea grapes, cucumber, and black quinoa.

Lulo Yellowtail Ceviche. Photo by SLS South Beach

What: Lulo Yellowtail Ceviche

Where: Elcielo at SLS South Beach

Award-winning chef Juan Manuel Barrientos puts a creative spin on a classic with tender yellowtail blanketed in traditional leche de tigre and finished in an unlikely Champagne emulsion. 

Mushroom Ceviche. Photo by Ocean Social

What: Mushroom Ceviche

Where: Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps

Chef Tristen Epps delivers an all-out vegan creation that swaps a seafood base for firm slices of king trumpet mushrooms—the largest in the oyster mushroom family—and hearts of palm coins, which are together seasoned and served over an almond-based leche de tigre.

