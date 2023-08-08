6 Stylish Essentials for the Office

The Write Stuff
Sunflowers Decomposition books ($6-$15) and pencils ($14 for pack of 12), Decomposition by Michael Roger
As a habitual notetaker, I am constantly replenishing my stock of pencils and notebooks. And thanks to Decomposition by Michael Roger, I can accumulate stacks on stacks without fretting about the carbon footprint. These made-in-the-USA books are created from 100-percent post-consumer recycled paper, and the pencils come from sustainably harvested incense cedar. —Mary Murray, executive editor
Laptop Love
Captain Sleeve Suite portable laptop case and stand ($265), Oleada
Working remotely has a whole new look thanks to the innovative Captain Sleeve Suite by Oleada. More than just a sleek way to protect your computer on the go, its foldable design lets you transform the case into an ergonomic laptop stand. The removable clutch is a perfect place to stash your power cord and mouse. Better still: It’s crafted from recycled plastic that feels and wears like leather. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief
Shed Some Light
Video conference lighting kit ($80), Lume Cube
Love them or not, video conferences are here to stay and looking professional on camera is not optional. The secret? Good lighting. I’m loving Lume Cube’s portable, adjustable light that mounts to any device and illuminates evenly regardless of environment. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director
It’s a Date
2023-2024 Soho weekly agenda ($295), Smythson
Even with all of today’s modern tech tools, I still prefer to organize my schedule using a classic agenda. Smythson’s showstopping version from the Mara collection in jade crocodile-embossed calf leather with its week-to-view layout caught my eye as a must-have for memorializing everything from meetings to milestones. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor
Single File
Five-drawer cabinet ($120), Bisley
Workspace clutter is a thing of the past thanks to this sweet retro-chic desktop cabinet. Available in sophisticated neutrals and happy rainbow hues, this miniature take on the beloved Bisley filing cabinet will add a playful pop to any work-from-home setup, with plenty of room for pens, papers, electronics, and more. —Abigail Duffy, web editor
