6 Stylish Essentials for the Office

The Write Stuff



Sunflowers Decomposition books ($6-$15) and pencils ($14 for pack of 12), Decomposition by Michael Roger

As a habitual notetaker, I am constantly replenishing my stock of pencils and notebooks. And thanks to Decomposition by Michael Roger, I can accumulate stacks on stacks without fretting about the carbon footprint. These made-in-the-USA books are created from 100-percent post-consumer recycled paper, and the pencils come from sustainably harvested incense cedar. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Laptop Love



Captain Sleeve Suite portable laptop case and stand ($265), Oleada

Working remotely has a whole new look thanks to the innovative Captain Sleeve Suite by Oleada. More than just a sleek way to protect your computer on the go, its foldable design lets you transform the case into an ergonomic laptop stand. The removable clutch is a perfect place to stash your power cord and mouse. Better still: It’s crafted from recycled plastic that feels and wears like leather. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief

Shed Some Light

Video conference lighting kit ($80), Lume Cube

Love them or not, video conferences are here to stay and looking professional on camera is not optional. The secret? Good lighting. I’m loving Lume Cube’s portable, adjustable light that mounts to any device and illuminates evenly regardless of environment. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

It’s a Date

2023-2024 Soho weekly agenda ($295), Smythson



Even with all of today’s modern tech tools, I still prefer to organize my schedule using a classic agenda. Smythson’s showstopping version from the Mara collection in jade crocodile-embossed calf leather with its week-to-view layout caught my eye as a must-have for memorializing everything from meetings to milestones. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor

Single File

Five-drawer cabinet ($120), Bisley



Workspace clutter is a thing of the past thanks to this sweet retro-chic desktop cabinet. Available in sophisticated neutrals and happy rainbow hues, this miniature take on the beloved Bisley filing cabinet will add a playful pop to any work-from-home setup, with plenty of room for pens, papers, electronics, and more. —Abigail Duffy, web editor