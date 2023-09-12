5 Ways to Have a Science-Filled September

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami will set the scene for immersive activities for guests of all ages this month.
A Million Miles Away Film Screening
Presented in partnership with Amazon Prime, this special edition of LIVE@Frost Science will feature a screening of Amazon Prime’s new film, A Million Miles Away, on September 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Inspired by the story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows Hernández and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Register for the screening here.
MUVE International Coastal Cleanup Day 2023
Frost Science’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) will invite all guests to join them for the world’s largest, one-day volunteer effort for our oceans and waterways on September 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.. Spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy, VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami-Dade County’s local participation in this annual event with over 45 simultaneous shoreline cleanups around the county.
At this event, volunteers will participate in planting native dune species to enhance the critical habitat on Virginia Key. The completion of a Frost Science waiver and Miami-Dade County waiver are required for participation. These waivers are both included in the registration process. Click here to register.
LIVE@Frost Science: Chemical Reactions Happen One Molecule at a Time
On September 20, Dr. Heather Lewandowski of University of Colorado at Boulder will present “Watching Chemical Reactions Happen One Molecule at a Time.” Lewandowski will explore how we can cool atoms and molecules down to near absolute zero to observe how they interact with each other over the course of many minutes, as opposed to mere fractions of a second. These studies can help us understand how the complex molecules all around us came to be from simple reactions in space.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program is from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is complimentary but registration is required. To learn more, click here.
Just for Me: Prosthetics Tech
This program dedicated to welcoming individuals and families with diverse sensory and accessibility needs returns September 20 and 23 during special museum hours. Guests can enjoy the museum in a quiet, comfortable, and accepting environment. Just For Me backpacks are also available, equipped with noise-reducing earmuffs, a small weighted blanket, and sensory toys.
This special activation will give guests the opportunity to help design a prosthetic solution, as well as how to make it function. Just for Me hours are 4 to 5 p.m. on September 20, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. on September 23. To register for Just for Me on September 20, click here; for September 23, click here.
MUVE Beach Cleanup with Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
On Saturday, September 23, Frost Science’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment will welcome guests to celebrate National Public Lands Day with a special beach cleanup. The event is hosted in collaboration with the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Click here for more information.
Facebook Comments