5 Ways to Have a Science-Filled September

On September 20, Dr. Heather Lewandowski of University of Colorado at Boulder will present “Watching Chemical Reactions Happen One Molecule at a Time.” Lewandowski will explore how we can cool atoms and molecules down to near absolute zero to observe how they interact with each other over the course of many minutes, as opposed to mere fractions of a second. These studies can help us understand how the complex molecules all around us came to be from simple reactions in space.