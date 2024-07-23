5 Reasons to Love Casadonna

Location

Casadonna occupies the ground floor of the near-century-old Miami Women’s Club, a Mediterranean-revival building in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Design

Furnishings dazzle across more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, dressed predominantly in mid-century inspired blush pink pieces. It’s all framed by lush plant life and, in many instances, overlooks the sparkle of Biscayne Bay.

Cuisine

The menu features solid coastal Italian cuisine with standout dishes like langoustine crudo (with orange, pine nut, and brown butter), tuna carpaccio (with citrus, watermelon, and pickled fresno chili), crispy artichoke (with bagna càuda aioli), and diver scallops (with olive, caper, and tomato puttanesca.)

Weekend Brunch

On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Casadonna offers a multi-course, prix-fixe brunch with family-style starters, choice of entrée, and a dessert platter for $85 per person (plus tax and service charge).

Dock and Dine

Arrive in style via watercraft by pre-reserving a slip with Casadonna’s dockmaster, reachable at 786-869-0158 or marina@casadonnamiami.com.