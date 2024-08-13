5 Activities to Enjoy at Miami Children’s Museum

Head to the museum for the monthly children’s kids cooking session August 24 and 25

Young chefs will craft açaí bowls with Pura Vida.

Rainbow Families Weekend

Celebrate Rainbow Families August 24 and 25. Families will enjoy interactive story time, face painting, and a dance party. Capture memories at a photo-op and decorate a frame. Also, add your handprint to the giant Kindness Rainbow art installation.

Kindness Rainbow

Now through 31, children are invited to craft colorful handprints with positive messages and decorate them in the museum’s Art Studio. These handprints will be joined together to form a giant “Kindness Rainbow,” a symbol of unity and kindness in the community.

Twenty-First Anniversary Glow Party Weekend

Celebrate the museum’s twenty-first birthday with a weekend of all things glow-in-the-dark August 31 and September 1. Paint on blacklight walls, design glowing masks, experiment with glowing science, and hit the dance floor at our epic Glow Party with games and a photo booth.

