4 Halloween Treat and Wine Pairings to Try

Think about pairing bubbles, whites, and reds with food, and options come to mind like meat, cheese, seafood, and chocolate. But how about Halloween candy? Sandra Guibord, wine guru and author of Sandra’s Wine Life: Find Your Wine Identity, is changing the way we think about wine, showing us how to incorporate pairings into any holiday or social event, one glass at a time. Guibord sat down with Aventura to reveal some of her top duos for the ultimate wine-paired Halloween. No tricks here, just plenty of adult treats!

Candy: Snickers, Twix, Hershey’s Dark Chocolate

Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon

Sandra says: “The big, bold flavors of ripe red berries, oak, spice, and chocolate in Cabernet Sauvignon pair best with candy that has the most complexity. This includes a Snickers bar with peanuts and caramel; Twix bars with vanilla cookie, caramel, and chocolate; and Hershey’s dark chocolate. All are enhanced by the richness of the Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Candy: Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Skittles, Sweet Tarts

Wine: Sauvignon Blanc

Sandra says: “Because of Sauvignon Blanc’s bright citrus and high acidity, you will want to pair it with fruity and sour candies like Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, or Sweet Tarts. The lemon- and lime-flavored candies create the perfect fruit bomb explosion in your mouth when sipping a Sauvignon Blanc. Pairing a chilled Sauvignon Blanc with these fruity treats is surprisingly refreshing and cool.”

Candy: Butterfinger, Candy Corn

Wine: Chardonnay

Sandra says: “A rich, oak-filled, and vanilla-spiced California Chardonnay is a big wine to pair with any food. As far as candy pairings, it tastes especially great with Butterfinger. The crispy, buttery layers inside the chocolate melt in your mouth with each sip. You can also try candy corn as an additional pairing. The acidity in the wine breaks down the candy corn to a creamy and sugary delight. With the crisp air and fall weather, rich, full-bodied Chardonnay is the starring white wine of the season.”

Candy: Twizzlers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Peanut M&M’s

Wine: Pinot Noir

Sandra says: “The bright strawberry flavor of Twizzlers accentuates the bright berry flavor within Pinot Noir. If you prefer chocolate, the peanut butter in Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is savory and the milk chocolate is light and sweet, complementing the earthy flavors of Pinot Noir. You can also try Peanut M&M’s and Kit Kats. Be sure to sip your Pinot Noir at a cooler temperature (about 55-60 degrees) to ensure the bright berry and spice flavors are enhanced.”