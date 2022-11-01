3 Volunteer Opportunities Around Miami

The Overtown shelter has been helping women and children experiencing homelessness since 2006, serving more than 1,500 people annually. Lotus House is always in need of help with administrative and outdoor tasks, meal prep and serving, hosting recreational programs, after-school homework help, managing the thrift store, and community distribution days, one of which is scheduled for December 17.

Animal lovers will be pleased to know that this no-kill shelter in North Miami Beach needs their help. Based on your experience, opportunities at the Humane Society of Greater Miami include administrative support, clinic assistance, dog walking, customer service, helping with the foster department, and light duties throughout the shelter. Take your volunteer skills a step further by becoming a foster parent to animals who need some extra love before they become ready for adoption.

Founded in the 1980s, Pridelines is an all-encompassing community center serving the LGBTQ community—youth and adults—through advocacy, support groups, HIV testing, and more. There’s plenty of ways that volunteers can get involved, including facilitating support groups and HIV testing/counseling, organizing special events, and helping with day-to-day operations at Pridelines’ Miami center.