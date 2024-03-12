3 Things to Do at Miami Children’s Museum

Welcome the new season with activity-filled weekends at the Miami Children’s Museum.

On March 16 and 17, the museum will host Girl Power Palooza, a celebration designed to empower young girls with the knowledge that they can achieve great things at any age. The weekend will feature activities, live performances, and Q&As with notable women from the community.

Head to the museum March 23 and 24 for the debut of the “Lion Guard” exhibit. The weekend will boast activities inspired by the African savanna, an interactive drumming session, and a performance by the museum’s theater troupe of their original production, Simama Nami.

Close out the month with the Spring Fling Easter Celebration March 30 and 31. Enjoy the Egg-cellent Egg Hunt (which features “beep eggs” to make the experience more sensory-friendly) and egg-shaped art in celebration of spring.

For more information, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org/upcoming-events.