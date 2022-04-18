3 Must-See Miami Design District Activations

Memphis Milano at The Office.

The Office., an experiential showroom, will showcase an exclusive exhibition of Memphis Milano pieces in “Unusual Perception,” on view through May 30. A true feast for the eyes, visitors will tour among irrational shapes, unique patterns that simulate precious materials, and classic stylistic offerings from the postmodern furniture designers. From chairs to desks to lighting and shelving pieces, the public is welcome to browse seven beautiful furniture selections. Among the artists displaying their work is Adam Rabinowitz, Maru Jensen, Eduardo Sarabia, Alyss Estay, and Thrush Holmes.

About Memphis Milano: The first collection of 55 products of the Memphis Milano brand, created under the guidance of Ettore Sottsass and the artistic direction of Barbara Radice, was presented in Milan on September 19, 1981, at the Arc ’74 showroom of Brunella and Mario Godani. This was the period of the Salone del Mobile, and more than 2,000 people crowded outside the gallery, blocking the city traffic, for what immediately felt like an epoch-making event. The new language mixed elegance and kitsch, dialoguing with absurd and irrational shapes, using plastic laminates with patterns that simulate precious materials, but most of all it introduced the pleasure of play into the rational language of industrial production. Memphis Milano quickly conquered public press and garnered attention from all over the world.

The Bazaar for Good

Miami Design District will set the scene for The Bazaar for Good annual charity event May 5. Founded in 2018 by Martha Graeff and Danié Gomez-Ortigoza, The Bazaar for Good consists of a community of more than 20 women from different disciplines who come together once a year to help create better conditions for children around the world and raise funds for organizations that are creating meaningful change.

The annual Bazaar for Good is a lifestyle-driven charity event featuring curated panel talks, music sessions, wellness classes and workshops, and special influencer closet shopping experiences. The platform encourages content creation and organic social media exposure for all Bazaar for Good partners, thanks to support from digital influencers supporting the event, all while raising funds for children in need across the globe. The most recent Bazaar for Good raised more than $150,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting four non-governmental organizations in Venezuela that serve at-risk children.

This year’s event will benefit Mission:brain Mexico, I Love Venezuela Foundation, American Friends of Fundación Cardioinfantil, and Gerando Falcões Brazil. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Fendi Caffe

Catch the last few week’s of Fendi Caffe’s tenure at OTL Restaurant in the heart of the Design District, across from the Fendi boutique through May 1. Fendi Caffe draws creative cues from the Fendi Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, inspired by the work of visionary fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez.

The menu includes a fusion of local and Italian favorite breakfast and lunch items, as well as beverages including a signature FF logo cappuccino served in porcelain cups decorated with Fendi’s signature Pequin striped motif. An evening Aperitivo menu is also offered. Sweet and savory bites include special FF logo toast and paninis, as well as a variety of pastries and baked goods in special Fendi packaging.