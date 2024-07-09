3 K-Pop Parties to Enjoy in Miami

K-Pop Laser Evenings

K-Pop—with its catchy hooks and polished choreography by musical groups like BTS and Blackpink—is a vibe and the 305 is into it. Case in point? The Phillip And Patricia Frost Museum of Science recently added a K-Pop laser spectacular to its laser evening lineup (which also boasts shows featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac, Bad Bunny, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Swift, and more). To make your K-Pop laser show experience even more multi-sensory, the museum is offering show-goers a special menu of drinks like the K-Popping Boba Mango Passion Fruit Sparkler.

Miami K-Pop Night

Miami’s K-Pop Night hosts monthly raves as well as pop-up events throughout the city. Recent gatherings at Brickell’s cocktail joint, Mama Tried, have offered themed menus featuring boba-laden beverages, tunes spun by DJ Maru, and manga- and manhwa-inspired art by Otaku Resina.

K-Pop Club Night

K-Pop Club Night is known for throwing epic K-Pop events across the U.S. Now, the organization is hosting Miami parties at Mad Live in Wynwood, fueled by beats courtesy of DJ Yuka K.