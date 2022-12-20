2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Earn an advanced degree in the art of gift giving with our picks that are sure to please every personality type

By
-

The Chic Sartorialist

In the Clutch

Wrapped Up

This India print silk scarf ($525) is a revised ’90s pattern from the Ferragamo archives, with an elephant (a traditional symbol of divinity and royalty) serving as the foulard’s central element. Ferragamo, multiple locations 

All Ears

Jewelry designer Coomi traveled the world to gain design inspiration for her unique pieces like this stunning pair of sterling silver opera disk earrings ($660). Coomi, Fort Lauderdale

Throwing Shades

Give them the gift of snazzy sunnies with Tom Ford’s geometric Fonda sunglasses ($520). Tom Ford, Miami

Hitting the Wedge 

Capturing the elegant essence of summer, Jimmy Choo’s glamorous Diosa sandals ($695) offer a 5-inch cork wedge heel with twisted gold straps. Jimmy Choo, Aventura, Coral Gables 

Fragrance Finder

The Fragrance Wardrobe for Her ($275) by Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes fragrances for day, night, and every mood in between. Bloomingdale’s, Aventura

Pretty in Pink

Made in Italy, this cotton and silk dress ($1,120) from Etro stuns with a mandarin collar and posh paisley and floral pattern against a pink background. Etro, Bal Harbour 

The Self-Care Starved 

Tress De-Stress

Davines hair masks ($11 each) are formulated for every hair type and every occasion—from instant shine to deep nourishment and repair. Mix several varieties to gift them some serious love for their locks. Salon Nirvana 954, Fort Lauderdale 

Heavy Hitter

The weight of Bearaby’s cotton Napper weighted blanket ($259 for the 20-pound version) helps stimulate the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), and increase melatonin to encourage better sleep. West Elm, Hallandale, Miami 

Guiding Light

The Restore by Hatch ($130) combines a smart light, sound machine, sunrise alarm, meditations, and alarm clock into an all-in-one bedside device. Best Buy, multiple locations 

Dough Nuts

Gently applying steady pressure to Pinch Me’s therapy dough ($15 each) draws thoughts away from stress and encourages focus on relaxation with the added calming component of spa-quality oils. J Paper, Bay Harbor Island 

Honor Roll

Knesko Skin’s gemstone roller in green jade ($75) is believed to boost confidence, increase spirituality, enhance intuition, and balance third eye chakra. Neiman Marcus, Coral Gables, Bal Harbour 

Skin in the Game

The Serum Set ($28) from Bliss contains four spa-powered serums that target specific concerns and deliver concentrated ingredients for dramatic results and smooth, radiant skin. Ulta Beauty, multiple locations

Mat Moments

Lululemon’s yoga mat ($114) has a grippy top layer that absorbs moisture and a natural rubber base that provides cushioning and textured grip. Lululemon, multiple locations 

The Little One

Cuddle Buddies

Adorable and snuggle-ready, Cuddle and Kind’s Noah dog ($82 for large, $62 for small) is hand-knit, hand-loomed, and embroidered and crocheted by talented artisans. Baby Cottons, Aventura, Coral Gables 

Fairy Fun

Gootoosh’s tooth fairy pillow ($25) includes a small pocket for a lost tooth, a note, and the tooth fairy’s gift. Luna Baby, Miami 

Sweet Scents

Awaken baby’s senses with the notes of bergamot, freesia, orange blossoms, and jasmine in Jacadi Paris’ Grey Baby scented water ($69). Vila Kids, Aventura 

Darling Dining

Sleek design meets practicality in Avanchy’s bamboo suction plate and spoon set ($26). Nini & Loli, Aventura, Miami 

Home Cooking

Start healthy eating habits early with Béaba’s baby food cooker and blender ($155) that prepares fruits, veggies, and meat from raw to baby or toddler food in 15 minutes. Macy’s, multiple locations 

One-Derful

Emerson and Friends’ onesies ($26 each) feature in-house designed stylish prints with a vintage and bohemian spirit on 100-percent luxury cotton. The Wander Shop, Oakland Park 

Chew on This

Jewelry designer Jenny Lucker brings her talent to the baby brigade with January Moon’s teethers ($28) with nontoxic, chewable beads and hours of sensory fun. Happy Monkey, Miami 

The Literary Genius

Stamp of Approval

Let them discover the joy of old-school correspondence with the Papel & Co. engraved brass wax seal stamper ($55). Papel & Co., Hallandale Beach 

Light the Night

Mighty Bright’s book light ($33) is rechargeable via a USB cable, meaning there will be no battery disruptions during nighttime reading sessions. Barnes & Noble, multiple locations 

Take Note

Let their creativity flow onto the 176 pages of this Playful Thoughts notebook ($28) from Nuuna. Glottman Shop, Miami 

Jot It Down

These jotter pens ($15) from Talking Out of Turn have plenty of color (the ink matches the exterior) and attitude (with fun sayings on each). Colorful Cute, Miami 

Cook the Books

Tim Federle’s Tequila Mockingbird ($15), published by Running Press Adult, is happy hour for the literary obsessed, with cocktail recipes for novel title–inspired drinks like Love in the Time of Kahlua and Romeo and Julep. Books & Books, multiple locations

Library Love

This cotton canvas tote ($22) from Out of Print was inspired by the classic yellow library card. The Paper Store of Sunrise 

Counting Cards

Local artist LeeAnn Brissett creates colorful handmade cards ($18 for set of 10) for her Add Pink and Stir line that are designed to brighten spirits and inspire positive thought and action. Add Pink and Stir, Fort Lauderdale 

The Dapper Dude

Links Love

Celebrate the links with J.McLaughlin’s preppy Ashton belt ($88) embroidered with golf carts and club-filled golf bags. J.McLaughlin, Fort Lauderdale 

In the Swim

The OG of vacay-inspired leisurewear, Vilebrequin’s swim trunks ($290) feature dynamic patterns with a tropical vibe. Vilebrequin, multiple locations

Made in the Shade

Perfect for fun-loving ocean addicts, the Floats lightweight, polarized sunglasses ($55) float when dropped in the water. Floats Eyewear, Miami 

Drink Up

Deemed “the Official Vodka of Paradise,” West Palm Beach–based Monkey in Paradise ($20 for 750 ml) starts with demineralized water and is seven times distilled and seven times carbon-filtered to produce an ultra-pure and smooth vodka. Total Wine, multiple locations

Wave Watch

Nixon’s Ultratide watch ($300) uses Bluetooth technology and a partnership with Surfline to provide real-time surf conditions like tide, wave height, swell direction, and water temperature. Surf World, Fort Lauderdale 

Shoe-In

Made in Spain, these logo espadrilles ($495) from Saint Laurent feature a camouflage cotton upper with a classic braided midsole. Saks Fifth Avenue, multiple locations 

Keep It Cool

Yeti’s ergonomic Hopper backpack cooler ($325) uses ultra-strong magnets to create a leak-resistant shield that keeps ice (and your beverages) cold for one to three days. Yeti, Fort Lauderdale 

The Wanderlust Warrior

Super Snaps

The Instax Wide 300 camera ($130) from Fujifilm provides instant satisfaction in the form of large-format film that develops as soon as the photo op is captured. Urban Outfitters, multiple locations 

Game to Go

Not-Another-Bill’s portable canvas and resin backgammon roll ($65) ensures they’ve got game wherever they go. Solid and Striped, Miami 

Take a Tumble

Thanks to copper-coated, double-wall construction, the swanky Swig tumbler ($44 for 22-ounce size) keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Amy’s Hallmark Shop, Pembroke Pines 

Sleep on It

Slip’s pure silk sleep mask ($50) and sleep mist with calming chamomile and lavender ($32) help ensure a peaceful slumber. Nordstrom, Aventura, Miami 

Be In Charge

Nimble’s TSA-approved Champ compact portable charger ($50) is housed in 72.5 percent post-consumer plastic and offers up to three days of power for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices—even charging two at once. Target, multiple locations 

Flat Fancy

The ideal shoe for sojourns, Tory Burch’s Minnie travel ballet flats ($248) feature a flexible, cushioned insole and can be easily folded and tucked into a carry-on.
Tory Burch, Aventura 

Grab Bag

The stylish Morgan Sahara neoprene weekender bag ($155) from Haute Shore has an interior pouch and pockets to stow travel accoutrements. Body and Soul Boutique, Lighthouse Point

The Foodie Friend

Grow Up

Reduce the distance from farm to table with a Garden Maker kit for homegrown vegetables or herbs ($29) from Potting Shed Creations. Urben Gifts & Gadgets, South Miami

Pasta Party

Dinner for deux is made easy with Phillips Compact Pasta Maker for Two ($180). The gadget can mix, knead and extrude one pound of fresh pasta in 18 minutes. Williams-Sonoma, Hallandale Beach and Miami 

On Board

A gorgeous vessel for cheese or charcuterie spreads, these trays by local artisan Alejandra Lorenzo ($65 each) have ocean-evocative resin accents. ALF Crafts, Miami 

Sauce Boss

Let them exercise their grill-master chops with Mud Pie’s Sauce Ceramic Pitcher and Sauce-some brush partnered with a Grill It Apron and spatula ($43 for pitcher; $25 for apron). Digs N Gifts, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea 

Spice It Up

The Spice Lab’s Gourmet Salt Sampler ($60 ) comes with 11 innovative varieties, like Ghost Pepper and Cyprus Lemon, displayed in corked test tube containers. The Spice Lab, Fort Lauderdale 

Perfect Dish

Le Creusets set of 4 Mini Cocottes ($144) are go-anywhere (freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe) prep and serve wares with definite culinary swagger. Kitchen Universe, Miami 

The Host with the Most

Burn Notice

The climbing Tuscan rosemary–scented Flamingo Estate candle ($45) harnesses the herb’s perceived prowess at enhancing memory, intelligence, and creative dreaming. Montce, Fort Lauderdale and Miami (montce.com)

Island Vibes

St. Barths Freedom, published by Assouline, explores the island’s captivating blend of luxury and simplicity in gorgeous photography and insightful quotes, $95, Assouline at The Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour 

Put a Ring on It

Seven different types of rattan and wooden beads are polished, painted, or handwoven  to create the bead-like baubles on Kim Seybert’s festive Java Napkin Ring ($112 for set of four). Loom Luxury Linens, Fort Lauderdale 

Pitcher Perfect

This party-perfect Mud Pie Sangria Set ($54) includes a glass pitcher with sangria recipe exterior and a stirring spoon that reads “Sangria is calling and I must go.” Pizazz, Coral Springs 

Tray Time

Two’s Company serves up this set of two sustainably-harvested mango wood Countryside Trays ($265) with a batik greenery printed enamel surface. The Island Shop, Key Biscayne 

Sweet Spot

Choose your own combination of macarons from DBakers 28 flavors (everything from tiramisu to blueberry pancake) or be surprised by their selections presented in a giftable box ($16 for box of six, $31 for box of 12). DBakers, Miami 

Soap Opera

Vegan-friendly, decadent handcrafted soaps by Finchberry ($10) are a delight to the senses with visual, aromatic and hydrating appeal. Beyond the Soaps, Fort Lauderdale 

