2022 Holiday Gift Guide

The Chic Sartorialist
In the Clutch
The perfect size to fit your going out essentials, Cult Gaia’s bead-framed Eos clutch ($328) is crafted from marbleized acrylic. Cult Gaia, Miami
Wrapped Up
This India print silk scarf ($525) is a revised ’90s pattern from the Ferragamo archives, with an elephant (a traditional symbol of divinity and royalty) serving as the foulard’s central element. Ferragamo, multiple locations
All Ears
Jewelry designer Coomi traveled the world to gain design inspiration for her unique pieces like this stunning pair of sterling silver opera disk earrings ($660). Coomi, Fort Lauderdale
Throwing Shades
Give them the gift of snazzy sunnies with Tom Ford’s geometric Fonda sunglasses ($520). Tom Ford, Miami
Hitting the Wedge
Capturing the elegant essence of summer, Jimmy Choo’s glamorous Diosa sandals ($695) offer a 5-inch cork wedge heel with twisted gold straps. Jimmy Choo, Aventura, Coral Gables
Fragrance Finder
The Fragrance Wardrobe for Her ($275) by Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes fragrances for day, night, and every mood in between. Bloomingdale’s, Aventura
Pretty in Pink
Made in Italy, this cotton and silk dress ($1,120) from Etro stuns with a mandarin collar and posh paisley and floral pattern against a pink background. Etro, Bal Harbour
The Self-Care Starved
Tress De-Stress
Davines hair masks ($11 each) are formulated for every hair type and every occasion—from instant shine to deep nourishment and repair. Mix several varieties to gift them some serious love for their locks. Salon Nirvana 954, Fort Lauderdale
Heavy Hitter
The weight of Bearaby’s cotton Napper weighted blanket ($259 for the 20-pound version) helps stimulate the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), and increase melatonin to encourage better sleep. West Elm, Hallandale, Miami
Guiding Light
The Restore by Hatch ($130) combines a smart light, sound machine, sunrise alarm, meditations, and alarm clock into an all-in-one bedside device. Best Buy, multiple locations
Dough Nuts
Gently applying steady pressure to Pinch Me’s therapy dough ($15 each) draws thoughts away from stress and encourages focus on relaxation with the added calming component of spa-quality oils. J Paper, Bay Harbor Island
Honor Roll
Knesko Skin’s gemstone roller in green jade ($75) is believed to boost confidence, increase spirituality, enhance intuition, and balance third eye chakra. Neiman Marcus, Coral Gables, Bal Harbour
Skin in the Game
The Serum Set ($28) from Bliss contains four spa-powered serums that target specific concerns and deliver concentrated ingredients for dramatic results and smooth, radiant skin. Ulta Beauty, multiple locations
Mat Moments
Lululemon’s yoga mat ($114) has a grippy top layer that absorbs moisture and a natural rubber base that provides cushioning and textured grip. Lululemon, multiple locations
The Little One
Cuddle Buddies
Adorable and snuggle-ready, Cuddle and Kind’s Noah dog ($82 for large, $62 for small) is hand-knit, hand-loomed, and embroidered and crocheted by talented artisans. Baby Cottons, Aventura, Coral Gables
Fairy Fun
Gootoosh’s tooth fairy pillow ($25) includes a small pocket for a lost tooth, a note, and the tooth fairy’s gift. Luna Baby, Miami
Sweet Scents
Awaken baby’s senses with the notes of bergamot, freesia, orange blossoms, and jasmine in Jacadi Paris’ Grey Baby scented water ($69). Vila Kids, Aventura
Darling Dining
Sleek design meets practicality in Avanchy’s bamboo suction plate and spoon set ($26). Nini & Loli, Aventura, Miami
Home Cooking
Start healthy eating habits early with Béaba’s baby food cooker and blender ($155) that prepares fruits, veggies, and meat from raw to baby or toddler food in 15 minutes. Macy’s, multiple locations
One-Derful
Emerson and Friends’ onesies ($26 each) feature in-house designed stylish prints with a vintage and bohemian spirit on 100-percent luxury cotton. The Wander Shop, Oakland Park
Chew on This
Jewelry designer Jenny Lucker brings her talent to the baby brigade with January Moon’s teethers ($28) with nontoxic, chewable beads and hours of sensory fun. Happy Monkey, Miami
The Literary Genius
Stamp of Approval
Let them discover the joy of old-school correspondence with the Papel & Co. engraved brass wax seal stamper ($55). Papel & Co., Hallandale Beach
Light the Night
Mighty Bright’s book light ($33) is rechargeable via a USB cable, meaning there will be no battery disruptions during nighttime reading sessions. Barnes & Noble, multiple locations
Take Note
Let their creativity flow onto the 176 pages of this Playful Thoughts notebook ($28) from Nuuna. Glottman Shop, Miami
Jot It Down
These jotter pens ($15) from Talking Out of Turn have plenty of color (the ink matches the exterior) and attitude (with fun sayings on each). Colorful Cute, Miami
Cook the Books
Tim Federle’s Tequila Mockingbird ($15), published by Running Press Adult, is happy hour for the literary obsessed, with cocktail recipes for novel title–inspired drinks like Love in the Time of Kahlua and Romeo and Julep. Books & Books, multiple locations
Library Love
This cotton canvas tote ($22) from Out of Print was inspired by the classic yellow library card. The Paper Store of Sunrise
Counting Cards
Local artist LeeAnn Brissett creates colorful handmade cards ($18 for set of 10) for her Add Pink and Stir line that are designed to brighten spirits and inspire positive thought and action. Add Pink and Stir, Fort Lauderdale
The Dapper Dude
Links Love
Celebrate the links with J.McLaughlin’s preppy Ashton belt ($88) embroidered with golf carts and club-filled golf bags. J.McLaughlin, Fort Lauderdale
In the Swim
The OG of vacay-inspired leisurewear, Vilebrequin’s swim trunks ($290) feature dynamic patterns with a tropical vibe. Vilebrequin, multiple locations
Made in the Shade
Perfect for fun-loving ocean addicts, the Floats lightweight, polarized sunglasses ($55) float when dropped in the water. Floats Eyewear, Miami
Drink Up
Deemed “the Official Vodka of Paradise,” West Palm Beach–based Monkey in Paradise ($20 for 750 ml) starts with demineralized water and is seven times distilled and seven times carbon-filtered to produce an ultra-pure and smooth vodka. Total Wine, multiple locations
Wave Watch
Nixon’s Ultratide watch ($300) uses Bluetooth technology and a partnership with Surfline to provide real-time surf conditions like tide, wave height, swell direction, and water temperature. Surf World, Fort Lauderdale
Shoe-In
Made in Spain, these logo espadrilles ($495) from Saint Laurent feature a camouflage cotton upper with a classic braided midsole. Saks Fifth Avenue, multiple locations
Keep It Cool
Yeti’s ergonomic Hopper backpack cooler ($325) uses ultra-strong magnets to create a leak-resistant shield that keeps ice (and your beverages) cold for one to three days. Yeti, Fort Lauderdale
The Wanderlust Warrior
Super Snaps
The Instax Wide 300 camera ($130) from Fujifilm provides instant satisfaction in the form of large-format film that develops as soon as the photo op is captured. Urban Outfitters, multiple locations
Game to Go
Not-Another-Bill’s portable canvas and resin backgammon roll ($65) ensures they’ve got game wherever they go. Solid and Striped, Miami
Take a Tumble
Thanks to copper-coated, double-wall construction, the swanky Swig tumbler ($44 for 22-ounce size) keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Amy’s Hallmark Shop, Pembroke Pines
Sleep on It
Slip’s pure silk sleep mask ($50) and sleep mist with calming chamomile and lavender ($32) help ensure a peaceful slumber. Nordstrom, Aventura, Miami
Be In Charge
Nimble’s TSA-approved Champ compact portable charger ($50) is housed in 72.5 percent post-consumer plastic and offers up to three days of power for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices—even charging two at once. Target, multiple locations
Flat Fancy
The ideal shoe for sojourns, Tory Burch’s Minnie travel ballet flats ($248) feature a flexible, cushioned insole and can be easily folded and tucked into a carry-on.
Tory Burch, Aventura
Grab Bag
The stylish Morgan Sahara neoprene weekender bag ($155) from Haute Shore has an interior pouch and pockets to stow travel accoutrements. Body and Soul Boutique, Lighthouse Point
The Foodie Friend
Grow Up
Reduce the distance from farm to table with a Garden Maker kit for homegrown vegetables or herbs ($29) from Potting Shed Creations. Urben Gifts & Gadgets, South Miami
Pasta Party
Dinner for deux is made easy with Phillips Compact Pasta Maker for Two ($180). The gadget can mix, knead and extrude one pound of fresh pasta in 18 minutes. Williams-Sonoma, Hallandale Beach and Miami
On Board
A gorgeous vessel for cheese or charcuterie spreads, these trays by local artisan Alejandra Lorenzo ($65 each) have ocean-evocative resin accents. ALF Crafts, Miami
Sauce Boss
Let them exercise their grill-master chops with Mud Pie’s Sauce Ceramic Pitcher and Sauce-some brush partnered with a Grill It Apron and spatula ($43 for pitcher; $25 for apron). Digs N Gifts, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
Spice It Up
The Spice Lab’s Gourmet Salt Sampler ($60 ) comes with 11 innovative varieties, like Ghost Pepper and Cyprus Lemon, displayed in corked test tube containers. The Spice Lab, Fort Lauderdale
Perfect Dish
Le Creuset’s set of 4 Mini Cocottes ($144) are go-anywhere (freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe) prep and serve wares with definite culinary swagger. Kitchen Universe, Miami
The Host with the Most
Burn Notice
The climbing Tuscan rosemary–scented Flamingo Estate candle ($45) harnesses the herb’s perceived prowess at enhancing memory, intelligence, and creative dreaming. Montce, Fort Lauderdale and Miami (montce.com)
Island Vibes
St. Barths Freedom, published by Assouline, explores the island’s captivating blend of luxury and simplicity in gorgeous photography and insightful quotes, $95, Assouline at The Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour
Put a Ring on It
Seven different types of rattan and wooden beads are polished, painted, or handwoven to create the bead-like baubles on Kim Seybert’s festive Java Napkin Ring ($112 for set of four). Loom Luxury Linens, Fort Lauderdale
Pitcher Perfect
This party-perfect Mud Pie Sangria Set ($54) includes a glass pitcher with sangria recipe exterior and a stirring spoon that reads “Sangria is calling and I must go.” Pizazz, Coral Springs
Tray Time
Two’s Company serves up this set of two sustainably-harvested mango wood Countryside Trays ($265) with a batik greenery printed enamel surface. The Island Shop, Key Biscayne
Sweet Spot
Choose your own combination of macarons from DBakers 28 flavors (everything from tiramisu to blueberry pancake) or be surprised by their selections presented in a giftable box ($16 for box of six, $31 for box of 12). DBakers, Miami
Soap Opera
Vegan-friendly, decadent handcrafted soaps by Finchberry ($10) are a delight to the senses with visual, aromatic and hydrating appeal. Beyond the Soaps, Fort Lauderdale
Facebook Comments