2022 Holiday Gift Guide

The Chic Sartorialist

In the Clutch

The perfect size to fit your going out essentials, Cult Gaia’s bead-framed Eos clutch ($328) is crafted from marbleized acrylic. Cult Gaia, Miami

Wrapped Up

This India print silk scarf ($525) is a revised ’90s pattern from the Ferragamo archives, with an elephant (a traditional symbol of divinity and royalty) serving as the foulard’s central element. Ferragamo, multiple locations

All Ears

Jewelry designer Coomi traveled the world to gain design inspiration for her unique pieces like this stunning pair of sterling silver opera disk earrings ($660). Coomi, Fort Lauderdale

Throwing Shades

Give them the gift of snazzy sunnies with Tom Ford’s geometric Fonda sunglasses ($520). Tom Ford, Miami

Hitting the Wedge

Capturing the elegant essence of summer, Jimmy Choo’s glamorous Diosa sandals ($695) offer a 5-inch cork wedge heel with twisted gold straps. Jimmy Choo, Aventura, Coral Gables

Fragrance Finder

The Fragrance Wardrobe for Her ($275) by Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes fragrances for day, night, and every mood in between. Bloomingdale’s, Aventura

Pretty in Pink

Made in Italy, this cotton and silk dress ($1,120) from Etro stuns with a mandarin collar and posh paisley and floral pattern against a pink background. Etro, Bal Harbour

The Self-Care Starved

Tress De-Stress

Davines hair masks ($11 each) are formulated for every hair type and every occasion—from instant shine to deep nourishment and repair. Mix several varieties to gift them some serious love for their locks. Salon Nirvana 954, Fort Lauderdale

Heavy Hitter

The weight of Bearaby’s cotton Napper weighted blanket ($259 for the 20-pound version) helps stimulate the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), and increase melatonin to encourage better sleep. West Elm, Hallandale, Miami

Guiding Light

The Restore by Hatch ($130) combines a smart light, sound machine, sunrise alarm, meditations, and alarm clock into an all-in-one bedside device. Best Buy, multiple locations

Dough Nuts

Gently applying steady pressure to Pinch Me’s therapy dough ($15 each) draws thoughts away from stress and encourages focus on relaxation with the added calming component of spa-quality oils. J Paper, Bay Harbor Island

Honor Roll

Knesko Skin’s gemstone roller in green jade ($75) is believed to boost confidence, increase spirituality, enhance intuition, and balance third eye chakra. Neiman Marcus, Coral Gables, Bal Harbour

Skin in the Game

The Serum Set ($28) from Bliss contains four spa-powered serums that target specific concerns and deliver concentrated ingredients for dramatic results and smooth, radiant skin. Ulta Beauty, multiple locations

Mat Moments

Lululemon’s yoga mat ($114) has a grippy top layer that absorbs moisture and a natural rubber base that provides cushioning and textured grip. Lululemon, multiple locations

The Little One

Cuddle Buddies

Adorable and snuggle-ready, Cuddle and Kind’s Noah dog ($82 for large, $62 for small) is hand-knit, hand-loomed, and embroidered and crocheted by talented artisans. Baby Cottons, Aventura, Coral Gables

Fairy Fun

Gootoosh’s tooth fairy pillow ($25) includes a small pocket for a lost tooth, a note, and the tooth fairy’s gift. Luna Baby, Miami

Sweet Scents

Awaken baby’s senses with the notes of bergamot, freesia, orange blossoms, and jasmine in Jacadi Paris’ Grey Baby scented water ($69). Vila Kids, Aventura

Darling Dining

Sleek design meets practicality in Avanchy’s bamboo suction plate and spoon set ($26). Nini & Loli, Aventura, Miami

Home Cooking

Start healthy eating habits early with Béaba’s baby food cooker and blender ($155) that prepares fruits, veggies, and meat from raw to baby or toddler food in 15 minutes. Macy’s, multiple locations

One-Derful

Emerson and Friends’ onesies ($26 each) feature in-house designed stylish prints with a vintage and bohemian spirit on 100-percent luxury cotton. The Wander Shop, Oakland Park

Chew on This

Jewelry designer Jenny Lucker brings her talent to the baby brigade with January Moon’s teethers ($28) with nontoxic, chewable beads and hours of sensory fun. Happy Monkey, Miami

The Literary Genius

Stamp of Approval

Let them discover the joy of old-school correspondence with the Papel & Co. engraved brass wax seal stamper ($55). Papel & Co., Hallandale Beach

Light the Night

Mighty Bright’s book light ($33) is rechargeable via a USB cable, meaning there will be no battery disruptions during nighttime reading sessions. Barnes & Noble, multiple locations

Take Note

Let their creativity flow onto the 176 pages of this Playful Thoughts notebook ($28) from Nuuna. Glottman Shop, Miami

Jot It Down

These jotter pens ($15) from Talking Out of Turn have plenty of color (the ink matches the exterior) and attitude (with fun sayings on each). Colorful Cute, Miami