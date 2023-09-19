2 Ways to Celebrate National Public Lands Day

September 23 is the thirtieth annual National Public Lands Day and there are events all over Florida to help you celebrate. For folks near Miami, here are two park events to enjoy:

Join Biscayne National Park staff for National Public Lands Day and enjoy an evening fishing clinic that is open to the public at no cost. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., park staff will offer fishing tips and educate participants on sustainable fishing practices, providing gear for those who need it. Afterward, gather around the campfire for s’mores while exploring the Dante Fascell Visitor Center and Convoy Point grounds in Homestead, which will remain open until 8 p.m. All activities are free.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Frost Science’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) will host a beach cleanup at the Key Biscayne beach. Gloves, buckets, and trash pickers will be provided. Volunteers should wear sun and bug protection, and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Registration is not required; all volunteers must sign a waiver to participate.

National Public Lands Day serves as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, as entry fees will be waived at national parks and other federal public lands, including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, battlefields, and grasslands.

The National Environmental Education Foundation coordinates National Public Lands Day in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, and other federal agencies, state and local parks, and nonprofits. Find hundreds of planned volunteer events and activities by searching the official NPLD Map.