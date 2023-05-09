2 to Try: Hot Honey Pizzas

Here are two hot honey-topped pies we can’t get enough of

If you’ve popped into a pizza joint lately, then you’ve likely seen, admired, or feasted on a creation featuring Miami’s unlikely new topping of choice: hot honey. The chili-spiked sweet stuff is trending as a key ingredient on some of the city’s most talked-about pies. Here are two we can’t get enough of. 

O.G. Roni at Old Greg’s Pizza. Photo by Ruben Cabrera
O.G. Roni at Old Greg’s Pizza

Available in both square and 18-inch formats, the O.G. Roni (a red-sauce pie with mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino, and torn basil) is arguably one of the two best things on the menu at Old Greg’s Pizza, a COVID-19-era pop-up turned Design District brick-and-mortar location. The other is the ‘Shrooms pie, a heavenly combo of mushroom crema, mozzarella, local maitake and oyster mushrooms, salsa verde, and pecorino. 

The Naughty Pie at Prince Street Pizza. Photo courtesy of Samantha Schnur
The Naughty Pie at Prince Street Pizza 

NYC-based Prince Street Pizza (PSP) is best known for its trademarked “Original Spicy Pepperoni Square” made with NYC water—even in Miami. Collaborating with foodie influencer Samantha Schnur (of @thenaughtyfork fame), PSP adds some sweet to the fiery goodness with a square pie of spicy vodka sauce, spicy cupped pepperoni slices aplenty, dollops of ricotta, and honey drizzle. 

 

