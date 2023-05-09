2 to Try: Hot Honey Pizzas

If you’ve popped into a pizza joint lately, then you’ve likely seen, admired, or feasted on a creation featuring Miami’s unlikely new topping of choice: hot honey. The chili-spiked sweet stuff is trending as a key ingredient on some of the city’s most talked-about pies. Here are two we can’t get enough of.

Available in both square and 18-inch formats, the O.G. Roni (a red-sauce pie with mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino, and torn basil) is arguably one of the two best things on the menu at Old Greg’s Pizza, a COVID-19-era pop-up turned Design District brick-and-mortar location. The other is the ‘Shrooms pie, a heavenly combo of mushroom crema, mozzarella, local maitake and oyster mushrooms, salsa verde, and pecorino.

NYC-based Prince Street Pizza (PSP) is best known for its trademarked “Original Spicy Pepperoni Square” made with NYC water—even in Miami. Collaborating with foodie influencer Samantha Schnur (of @thenaughtyfork fame), PSP adds some sweet to the fiery goodness with a square pie of spicy vodka sauce, spicy cupped pepperoni slices aplenty, dollops of ricotta, and honey drizzle.