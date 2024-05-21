2 to Try: Burger Bliss

Grilling season is here, and so is a foodie-favorite holiday to encourage firing up that barbecue: National Burger Month. Looking to impress at your next cookout? Seek some inspiration by sampling the winners of the 2024 Burger Bash, a headlining event of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Based on the results from a panel of chef-led judges, pop-up company Cowy Burgers received The Very Best Burger Award for its namesake creation, an angus smash patty, topped with American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and a secret mayo and herb sauce. Check online for the pop-up’s appearances, which have previously included weekly stints at The Corner in Downtown, J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood, and Prison Pals Doral Taproom.

For the third year in a row, burger-and-kebab joint Pincho, which now boasts eight South Florida locations, took home the coveted title of the Heinz People’s Choice Award, chosen by festivalgoers. This time, Pincho scored top marks for its Jalapeño Delight, a buttery brioche bun and 100 percent pure beef patty dressed to the nines in everything jalapeño: jalapeño jack cheese, jalapeño bacon jam, jalapeño bacon, and cilantro jalapeño aioli.