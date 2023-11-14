2 DIY Experiences to Try

Just Bead It

You can thank Taylor Swift for the recent friendship bracelet craze. With the Miami stops on Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour still months away, you’ve got plenty of time to craft all the beaded arm candy your heart desires at Little Words Project (LWP) in Wynwood. Not to throw shade, but Little Words Project CEO and founder Adriana Carrig was onto the friendship bracelet trend long before Swift’s lyrics from “You’re on Your Own, Kid” hit airwaves.

For Carrig, who launched LWP from her basement in 2013, the bracelets are a way to encourage self-love and positivity in place of what she calls the “mean girl drama and bullying” she battled for years. Reserve a spot at the store’s beading table for a 30- or 60-minute session to create your own bespoke stack of wearable affirmations. Or shop LWP’s premade selections; top sellers include “I am Enough,” “See the Good,” and “Be F*cking Nice,” plus Miami-specific offerings such as “Pero Like,” “305,” and “Tu Puedes.”

Go With The Flow

Channel your inner child as you pour paint over Bearbricks and other figures made popular by such artists as Kaws. Hosted by Trapasté at Essential Gallery in Little Haiti, Fluid Bear Workshop invites you (by appointment only Wednesdays through Sundays) to select a figure and color scheme, and then watch transfixed as you pour pigments the body of your Bearbrick, mixing and marbling before your eyes. Whether you’re a paint pro or an art ingenue you’ll be in good hands—artists are available to provide instruction and supervise your progress, ensuring that your 90-minute workshop is fantastic and fulfilling (and that you love your final creation when you pick it up after the required 24-hour drying period). Select a daytime workshop for a kid-friendly experience or an evening workshop if you want to add alcoholic beverages to your flow. The best part? After shedding your gloves and apron and turning your statue over to the drying rack, you can leave the paint-

covered table to someone else for cleanup.