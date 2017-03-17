Cake’s Boss –



And that’s the reason for the new book, Cake, I Love You.

What better way to celebrate life’s big and small achievements than with cake? Master baker Jill O’Connor knows there is none—and walks home cooks through the cake-making process with crowd-pleasing recipes that are perfect for the holidays in Cake, I Love You (Chronicle Books), which offers more than 50 divinely decadent recipes. Organized by flavor profile (banana, coconut, chocolate, caramel, spice, fruit) and level of difficulty, each chapter presents a range of sweet choices, from easy weeknight sheet cakes to showstoppers layered with ganache. With photos that will make readers want to reach out and swipe their fingers through the frosting, Cake, I Love You offers foolproof cake-making advice for beginning bakers and master mixers alike. “Everyone loves cakes in one form or another,” says Jill. “This book is my unapologetic love letter to cake, in all its sweet, gorgeous, and celebratory glory.” $24.95, hardcover; at amazon.com.