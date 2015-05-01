Social Studies

View Gallery
14 Photos
Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Danny Jelaca and Davian Weiberlen

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Denise Serrano and Coral Conway

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Derek Sparks, Rolls Maxwell King and Jean Raymond Alexandre

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Eurydice K and Susan Whitebrook

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Jillian Lewis and Lewaa Khalek

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Romina Goldstein and Mariela Bagnato

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Valessi Lalondri

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Christina Getty and Gilbert Maria

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Christine Handy, Christina Getty and Alison Kunkel

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Dana Shear and Beth Tasca. C. Guests shopping the brand

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Guests shopping the brand

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Jillian Jacobson, Elysze Held and Tobi-Rae Hundley

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Lewaa Khalek, Tara Solomon, Elysze Held and Gilbert Maria

Aventura Magazine
Social Studies
Tobi-Rae Hundley, Christine and Peter Handy, Jillian Jacobson and Timothy Walker

MIAMI Cocktails, couture and leather came together as part of a series of events to celebrate the arrival in town of jitrois. CEO Gilbert Maria and Lewaa Khalek, owner of the US boutiques, at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort with a Cocktails + Couture fête at the Sushi Bar & Lounge. Guests got a first look at the Fall/Winter 2017 collection of the stretch leather brand, which has shops in New York City, Aspen, and now, Bal Harbour.

MIAMI On the day before the jitrois. Cocktails + Couture event, a luncheon was held at the waterfront home of Christine Getty, where those invited enjoyed a trunk show celebrating the debut of the label’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed