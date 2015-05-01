Social Studies

MIAMI Cocktails, couture and leather came together as part of a series of events to celebrate the arrival in town of jitrois. CEO Gilbert Maria and Lewaa Khalek, owner of the US boutiques, at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort with a Cocktails + Couture fête at the Sushi Bar & Lounge. Guests got a first look at the Fall/Winter 2017 collection of the stretch leather brand, which has shops in New York City, Aspen, and now, Bal Harbour.

MIAMI On the day before the jitrois. Cocktails + Couture event, a luncheon was held at the waterfront home of Christine Getty, where those invited enjoyed a trunk show celebrating the debut of the label’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.