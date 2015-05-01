Raising The Bar

BY ALISON RYAN | PHOTOS: CARLOS HIDALGO

The Drink: Churchill

The Maker & Shaker: Julio Cabrera, Beverage Director, Bar Collins, Loews Miami Beach

1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

305.604.1601 | loewshotels.com/miami-beach

“This cocktail was inspired by cigar smokers and created as an homage to the importance of having after-dinner cocktails as part of a beverage menu. The smoked coupe glass that it’s served in, combined with the well-rounded flavors, make for a unique drink that offers a sensory experience via taste, smell and presentation.”

Make it:

• 2 oz. Cardenal Mendoza Brandy

• oz. Tawny Port

• oz. Benedictine

• Orange peel and a small cigar for garnish

Before mixing the cocktail, take a piece of smoking wood and use a torch to burn a portion of it. Place the coupe glass upside down on the smoldering wood to capture the smoke inside the glass.

In a mixing glass, add ingredients, ice and stir. Serve strained into the previously smoked coupe glass. Garnish with a flamed orange peel and a small cigar on a tray.

The Drink: db Bistro Frosé

The Maker & Shaker: Leah Polinski, Assistant General Manager, db Bistro Moderne

255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami | 305.421.8800 dbbistro.com/miami

“In Miami, rosé goes down like water, so we decided to kick it up a notch with our own db Bistro Frosé (aka frozen rosé). It’s refreshing, boozy and perfection-in-a-glass that can be sipped year-round. This playful concoction is a must-have poolside, and a conversation starter at cocktail parties.”

Make it:

• 5 cups Rosé Wine

• 1 cup Lillet Blanc

• cup Lillet Rosé

• cup simple syrup

Combine rosé wine and simple syrup and pour into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer cubes to a blender with Lillet Rosé and Lillet Blanc and blend until smooth. Garnish with fresh mint.

The Drink: WTR LIFE

The Maker & Shaker: Andrew Lue, Bar Manager at Sugar, EAST, Miami

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami | 786.805.4655 | east-miami.com

“I tried the incredible combination of watermelon and lychee at an ice cream shop in New York. I thought, why didn’t I think about putting these flavors together before? This is my take on it.”

Make it:

• 1 oz. Russian Standard Vodka

• 3 oz. WTRMLN WTR

• 1 oz. Lychee juice

• Mint for garnish

Bruise mint and add all other ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into iced highball glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

The Drink: Mother’s Milk

The Maker & Shaker: Brian Sassen, Beverage Director, Repour Bar, Albion Hotel

1650 James Avenue, Miami Beach | 305.913.1000 | repourbar.com

“Jameson has been known as ‘mother’s milk,’ so utilizing their brand with flavors that complement it, we created an incredibly nostalgic drink that is one part adult and two parts child. It’s sweet, creamy and spiked—think Banana Quik with a kick. You can’t help but smile while sucking it down.”

Make it:

• 2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel

• 1 oz. Banana-Demerara/Condensed Milk Syrup

(3 bananas chopped, 2 cups water, 1 cup Demerara Sugar, 3 oz. condensed milk)

• 6 dashes Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters

• 1 egg white

• Splash of club soda

• Grated dark chocolate

First, make the Banana-Demerara/Condensed Milk Syrup. Boil bananas with water and sugar. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Strain. Add condensed milk. Let cool.

Combine Jameson, banana milk syrup, egg white and chocolate bitters in shaker. Add ice. Shake. Strain out ice and dry shake. Pour into a glass milk bottle. Top with club soda and grated dark chocolate.

The Drink: Brickell Rooster

The Maker & Shaker: Jose Hernandez, Mixologist, MO Bar + Lounge

500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami | 305.913.8358 | mandarinoriental.com

“The Brickell Rooster combines a few different aspects of the Mandarin Oriental heritage, including its color. While creating the sultry cocktail, I was inspired by Chinese lanterns, which the lychee represents, and the spices found on the rim of the glass embody the spicy food found in the Chinese culture.”

Make it:

• 2 oz. High West Double Rye Whiskey

• oz. Lychee Saketini Mix

• 1 oz. Cherry Spice Simple Syrup

• oz. Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

• Tajin Clásico Seasoning

Place all ingredients in a mixer glass. Add ice and stir with a bar spoon until chilled. Rim the glass with Tajin seasoning and garnish with a lychee and an edible flower.

The Drink: The Myth at Pao by Paul Qui

The Maker & Shaker: Marko Tomovic, Head Mixologist, Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach | 786.655.5630 | faena.com

“Damien Hirst’s majestic The Golden Myth unicorn located in the center of Pao by Paul Qui was an obvious source of inspiration when we made the restaurant’s signature cocktail, The Myth. Served in a striking copper unicorn vessel, we brought together liqueurs reminiscent of Miami Beach’s golden age, such as Cherry Heering, the rich fruitful flavors of the tropics, like coconut and ginger, and blended them with Absolute Elyx Vodka to create a cocktail that stimulates the palate and the imagination.”

Make it:

• 1 oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka

• oz. Cherry Heering

• oz. Coco Lopez

• oz. pineapple juice

• oz. ginger syrup

• oz. lemon

• 2 oz. club soda

Build in a shake tin and add one large scoop of crushed or pebble ice. Whip-shake back and forth. Serve the cocktail in a copper cup or even a ceramic tiki mug and top with club soda.

The Drink: Giggle Water

The Maker & Shaker: William Rivas, Lead Bartender, Pawn Broker

121 S.E. 1st Street, Miami | 305.420.2200 | pawnbrokermiami.com

“The Giggle Water is a fun interpretation of a classic Gin and Tonic. It’s light, effervescent and somewhat boozy, and you’ll giggle about its presentation in a bathtub!”

Make it:

• oz. Champagne syrup (1 bottle of Champagne, cup sugar; reduce down over heat until thick and viscous)

• oz. lemon juice

• 1 oz. gin

• 2 oz. tonic water

• Lavender Foam (10 oz. lavender tea that has been cooled, oz. lemon juice, oz. simple syrup, 2 egg whites; charge in an ISI Whip Cream Dispenser. Chill in the fridge.)

Shake the first three ingredients with ice. Fold in tonic water. Strain into a rocks glass with two ice cubes. Top with lavender foam.

The Drink: The PorkChop

The Maker & Shaker: Josh Holiday, Lead Mixologist, Yardbird South Beach

1600 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach | 305.538.5220 | runchickenrun.com

“With all the best ingredients that you’d use to cook a flavorful pork chop, the drink gets its name from just that. The apple cider and Dijon mustard give it a hearty and savory feel, while the yuzu adds aromatic lift and brightness. This is our most daring cocktail and the perfect choice for the adventurous drinker.”

Make it:

• 1 oz. Duke Bourbon

• 1 oz. Apple Cider

• oz. Dijon syrup (1 oz. Dijon mustard,

16 oz. simple syrup)

• oz. Yuzu juice

• Apple slice for garnish

• Thyme sprig for garnish

First, make the Dijon syrup by whisking the mustard into the simple syrup until emulsified. Combine syrup with the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into a Collins glass. Garnish with an apple slice and a thyme sprig.

The Drink: Maquina Verde

The Maker & Shaker: Marinko Rankovic, Head Bartender, South Pointe Tavern

40 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach | 305.763.8368 | southpointetavern.com

“Maquina Verde means ‘green machine’ in Spanish. Going with the health craze in Miami Beach, the idea was to create a refreshing cocktail with fresh pressed vegetables and fruits that would go well with the smokiness of the Matcha Tea syrup.”

Make It:

• 2 oz. Avua Amburana

• 1 oz. fresh kale and cucumber juice

• oz. matcha tea syrup

• oz. fresh lime juice

Mix all ingredients together, add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into a highball glass and garnish with cucumber and sea salt.

The Drink: Notorious F.I.G.

The Maker & Shaker: Seth Weinberg,

Lead Bartender, StripSteak by Michael Mina

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach | 305.674.4780 | fontainebleau.com

“The inspiration for this cocktail started with one of my favorite seasonal ingredients, the Black Mission fig. When figs are mixed with savory ingredients, they can have an almost smoky meatines—perfect for a steakhouse cocktail. I chose some unique, lesser-known spirits to add a lot of depth, like Sotol por Siempre, an indigenous Mexican spirit that is slightly smoky and herbal. I also use a high-quality Calvados made predominantly from apples in the Normandy region of France. After coming up with a nostalgic name, I created a playful garnish that makes everyone smile—or sometimes laugh out loud.”

Make it:

• oz. Partida Reposado Tequila

• oz. Sotol por Siempre

• oz. Christian Drouin Calvados

• oz. fig purée

• oz. pear purée

• oz. Bliss maple syrup

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Then, double strain the cocktail through a mesh strainer to remove fig seeds. Pour the cocktail into a double rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a half dried Black Mission fig and orange zest crown.