Seen on the Scene

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Ayelet Weinstein and Ina Lee

Source: Ayelet Weinstein and Ina Lee
Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Chief Robert F. Hoecherl and Kathy Hoecherl

Gino Campodonico
Seen on the Scene
Gino Campodonico

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Giuseppe Marino and Ralph Pagano

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Jen Saviano, Vincent Ventiera and Danielle Lombardo

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Robert B Lochrie and Bruce Roberts

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Ryan Janzen and Ron Tencer

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Soledad Lowe and Kim Caceres

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Angeles Almuna and Matt Kays

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Atul Pathak and Brad Kilgore

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Daniela Ramirez and Serena Bassil

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Fernanda Domit and Heather Kleisner

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Jessica Acosta-Rubio and Typoe

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Marcella Novela and Martina Borgomanero Basabe

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Alex Hamdan and Consuelo Matos

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Christy Martin, Daniella Kronfle and Eilah Beavers

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Kim Caceres and Romina Nabhen

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Lolo Sudarsky and Nima Zandy

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Patricia Epstein and Marc Epstein

Aventura Magazine
Seen on the Scene
Yanet De Castro, Jennifer Cervera and Selene Arvesu

FORT LAUDERDALE B Hotels & Resorts celebrated the opening of the newly renovated B Ocean Resort last month with an event that showcased the hotel’s addition of Chef Ralph Pagano’s Naked Crab and The World-Famous Wreck Bar, live mermaid shows and musical performances, culminating with a finale consisting of a Polynesian show with fireworks.

MIAMI COS, the modern fashion label from London known for its modern, timeless, functional and tactile designs, celebrated the opening of its first Miami location, a gallery-like store located in The Design District. The evening began with an intimate cocktail and preview at the store Design District followed by a private dinner at Alter prepared by Chef Brad Kilgore.

MIAMI The recent grand opening of renowned international jewelry designer Daniella Kronfle’s new boutique in the Design District marked the unveiling of the designer’s latest collection, Midnight Color Code, and benefitted Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Alongside Eilah Beavers and Christina Martin, a crowd of more than 150 guests gathered for a night of cocktails, music and fashion.

 

 

