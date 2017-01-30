Seen on the Scene

FORT LAUDERDALE B Hotels & Resorts celebrated the opening of the newly renovated B Ocean Resort last month with an event that showcased the hotel’s addition of Chef Ralph Pagano’s Naked Crab and The World-Famous Wreck Bar, live mermaid shows and musical performances, culminating with a finale consisting of a Polynesian show with fireworks.

MIAMI COS, the modern fashion label from London known for its modern, timeless, functional and tactile designs, celebrated the opening of its first Miami location, a gallery-like store located in The Design District. The evening began with an intimate cocktail and preview at the store Design District followed by a private dinner at Alter prepared by Chef Brad Kilgore.

MIAMI The recent grand opening of renowned international jewelry designer Daniella Kronfle’s new boutique in the Design District marked the unveiling of the designer’s latest collection, Midnight Color Code, and benefitted Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Alongside Eilah Beavers and Christina Martin, a crowd of more than 150 guests gathered for a night of cocktails, music and fashion.