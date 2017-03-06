BY LINDA MARX

This renovated Acqualina residence in Sunny Isles is designed with one-of-a-kind finishes and vibrant colors showcasing a modern flair that highlights the ocean.

The living area of this spacious Acqualina residence is a favorite lounging area of the European family, who love the ocean views and Casa Fendi furniture in bold shades of orange, green, yellow and pink.

When the European owner/designer of this 2,700-square-foot residence in the Acqualina Resort & Spa tower decided to renovate the interior, he studied various aspects of the process. Eager to replace the older wood and finishes with something modern, bright, and more in line with today’s tastes and trends, he visited American showrooms and studios and researched home furnishings and finishes on the Internet. After making the appropriate decisions, he purchased most of the materials for the renovation himself. “I wanted to make the residence more appealing to the eye with a modern design and pure white backdrops to play off of the ocean,” says the owner of this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo.

This unit, located in the northeast corner of the building, has two large terraces with sweeping ocean views and a private elevator that opens to a large foyer. “This is a thoroughly modern condo,” says Devin Kay, Director of Sales for Douglas Elliman, who is offering the fully furnished residence for $2,875,000. “The owner designed it himself. He picked bold and vibrant colors because he likes to be daring. Plus, he has a good eye.”

The Sunny Isles residence with every room facing the ocean has been the owner’s vacation home since 2008, and a festive place to host his family from France. To modernize the space several years ago, he picked the white background but avoided being sterile with his clever use of color. For example, he chose pink for one bathroom, turquoise Bisazza mosaic tiles for another, and he placed a number of wildly colored Romero Britto canvases on the white walls in various rooms. The white floors are made of 36 x 36-inch porcelain glass tiles, and the Lutron lighting control system that uses dimmers and other technology to conserve energy was installed. All the furniture and furnishings in the renovation come from the stunning Fendi Casa collection, which was founded in 1987 by Alberto Vignatelli with the intent to create a range of designs from contemporary to modern to classic. The furniture and accessories in the condo exemplify a contemporary lifestyle that is classical yet avant-garde, a balance between tradition and modern innovation.

The entranceway to the residence from the private elevator is done in vivid liquid silver, which plays off of silver mosaic tile on the wall. The elegant space is reminiscent of a wedding cake, punctuated with a white and silver-rimmed Fendi Casa chair. “The hand-assembled crystal chandeliers add another sophisticated touch,” says the owner. Further in the foyer that leads to the unit’s living space, the family and their friends enjoy a touch of whimsy. A Fendi Casa armoire with beige drawers featuring print like a crocodile is placed below a painting that features a giant eye.

The living room is spacious, with lovely views of the ocean that seem to go on and on. There are more unobstructed water scenes from lots of floor-to-ceiling glass windows which are equipped with modern electronic treatments to keep the mood appropriate for the time of day. Fendi Casa’s orange and white L-shaped sectional with a coffee table finished in high gloss allow for plenty of lounging space, and is a favorite spot for the family to settle and watch their gigantic $10,000 Bang & Olufsen flatscreen TV.

The dining area is also spectacular, with the brilliant use of white Fendi Casa furnishings. Pops of color come from a vibrant Britto canvas on the wall across from the round grayish marble dining table with stainless steel base and white egg-shaped chairs. “The owner likes to entertain,” says Kay. “He did a great job of coordinating white with color and reflecting on the views. These spaces also have views of Collins Ave., city sunsets and colorful skies.”

The fully renovated chef’s kitchen is a contemporary dream come true. Filled with Miele appliances and custom Italian cabinets with a gloss-white finish, the space can become part of the dining area creating a larger social scene for parties. The countertops and backsplash’s dark and porous matte finish aids in reducing staining. “The owner paid a lot of attention to detail when he redesigned the kitchen,” says Kay.

The owner reimagined the master bedroom into a quiet fantasy of luxury, again utilizing the ocean views from more floor-to-ceiling glass windows. For diversion, he used a purple headboard and matching purple chair along with white bed appointments and a Fendi Casa white dresser with little handles embossed in crocodile.

The master bath is more elaborate, a study in texture, color and contrast with a mix and match of several different styles. The floor is made of mosaic tile, and the walls are a mish-mash of geometric patterns designed to create excitement. Colors range from purple and black to white and silver. “This bathroom is pretty cool-looking,” says Kay.

The other bathrooms are also colorful and fun. One guest bath is designed with lava tile from a volcano and vibrant turquoise walls made of Bisazza mosaic tiles. The vanity is teak, and there is a porthole window for light. The guest bedroom for this bath is all white with a custom quilted leather headboard.

Another interesting bath created in white and silver mosaic tile reflects the theme of the elevator foyer. Belonging to the daughter, it is a standout with a bright pink vanity and matching pink mirror rim which looks beautiful with silver. Her bedroom, with a balcony that has both ocean and sunset views, is designed in pink and white. “The owner painted the molding pink and used pink bed appointments,” says Kay.

The powder room is a beautifully designed space adding to the owner’s love of whimsy and surprise. With lavender, gray and black mosaic tile on the wall, and a diamond shape black and white marble floor, the space is a cross between a barber shop and a fanciful candy store. The addition of another Britto painting is the lollipop atop the confection.

“While all of the rooms are different,” says Kay, “the entire apartment has a playful theme. “The family liked living in a hotel, yet they enjoyed the privacy and exclusivity of a home designed with sophistication, glamour and fun.”