Around Miami

View Gallery
5 Photos
Aventura Magazine
Around Miami
Michael Govalski, Federico Peruccio, Carlos Alonso, Joseph Korff

Aventura Magazine
Around Miami
Maria Paula Pavan, José Almenida

Aventura Magazine
Around Miami

Aventura Magazine
Around Miami
DJ Austin Pollis

Aventura Magazine
Around Miami
Dianna Porro, Victoria Sergevna, Wendy Nikola, Darren Lamsion-White

MONTE CARLO YACHTS KICKS OFF MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

On Thursday, February 16th, Monte Carlo Yachts kicked off the Miami International Boat Show alongside Glo Creative with a sunset soiree that turned into one of their most successful boat show events yet. Monte Carlo Yachts featured the MCY 80, released in mid-2016, the sixth in the collection and its visionary Italian design, outstanding performance and full-customization options were of high interest to the discerning guests of the boat show. Guests toured the 80 while sipping Piper-Heidsieck champagne complimented by homemade pastas and ceviche.

Photos: World Red Eye

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.