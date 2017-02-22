Around Miami

MONTE CARLO YACHTS KICKS OFF MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

On Thursday, February 16th, Monte Carlo Yachts kicked off the Miami International Boat Show alongside Glo Creative with a sunset soiree that turned into one of their most successful boat show events yet. Monte Carlo Yachts featured the MCY 80, released in mid-2016, the sixth in the collection and its visionary Italian design, outstanding performance and full-customization options were of high interest to the discerning guests of the boat show. Guests toured the 80 while sipping Piper-Heidsieck champagne complimented by homemade pastas and ceviche.

Photos: World Red Eye