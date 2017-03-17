Lifestyle News

Sofia Coppola Teams Up With Cartier

French luxury watch and jewelry maker, Cartier, has partnered with Academy Award-winning director, Sofia Coppola, to create a film re-launching its Panthère watch. Originally released in 1983 and out of production since 2004, the Panthére is being reissued in June due to new demand.

Donna Summer’s daughters Brooklyn and Amanda Sudano are rumored to be in the film, set to launch via social media and in select theaters. “I love the era when the Panthère debuted and I think of it as glamorous and sexy, and thought about films and the women of that era,” Coppola told Business of Fashion, adding that she imagines the woman wearing the timepiece is “visiting L.A. and away from work, and is enjoying the sun, romance and her friends.”

Coppola was officially named a “friend” of Cartier last year, appearing in a series of images for the brand’s Clé de Cartier watch.