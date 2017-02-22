Erdem is the latest designer to announce a collaboration with H&M.

The Canadian-born, London-based designer Erdem Moralioglu, whose designs are worn by celebrities and royalty alike, has developed collections for both men and women, to go on sale globally in H&M stores and online on November 2. The collection is set to be a celebration of some of the designer’s most well-known themes. Meanwhile, Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann has directed a teaser film for the collaboration, which was released on YouTube. “For me fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a stand alone art form,” said Luhrmann. “I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection.”

Photo cutline: H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson, designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.